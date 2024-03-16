In the Belgorod region and Belgorod, the work of shopping centers, schools and colleges will be suspended due to shelling.

This was announced by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

I see a large number of appeals. Based on the current situation, we have decided that the shopping centers of Belgorod and Belgorod district will not work on Sunday and Monday, — said Gladkov.

Also including the weekend from Monday to Tuesday will be schools and colleges of the region.

By the way, GUR has published intercepted conversations of locals from Graivoronsk district, Belgorod region, who are discussing the situation at the election sites.

In particular, the locals refuse to go to the presidential elections of the Russian Federation, saying that the civilian population is dying at this time.

What should I vote for? Why are people dying here every day? — said in the conversation.

What is happening in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

On the morning of March 12, the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, broke into the territory of the Russian Kurshchyna and Belgorod regions.

They aim not only to disrupt the elections of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also to destroy the positions of the Russian army, from which the Russians attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

RDK, LSR and Sibbata have repeatedly called on residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions to evacuate, so that the civilian population is not harmed.

However, the authorities of the Russian Federation are blocking this process so that the Russian military can hide behind the backs of local residents.

Putin's troops are shelling Belgorod with their own hands, trying to blame everything on the Red Cross and the LSR.