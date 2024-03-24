In the Russian airport "Sheremetyevo", a woman brought a bomb on board the plane — details

At the Russian airport "Sheremetyevo" in Moscow, a passenger said that she had a bomb in her briefcase. It became known when she had already boarded the plane.

A passenger brought a bomb on board a plane in the Russian Federation

As reported by rosZMI, at the Sheremetyevo airport, the woman had barely boarded the plane departing for Yerevan, when she immediately told the flight attendants that there was a bomb in her hand luggage.

The flight was delayed. Emergency services are currently on site.

As noted, some of the passengers are scared, they say that the passenger is screaming and behaving inappropriately. Employees of the police and emergency services arrived at the scene.

Initially, the "Boeing 737-800" was supposed to depart at 2:30 p.m. So far, the shipment has been delayed for an hour.

Terrorist attack at "Crocus City Hall" in Moscow suburbs

In the evening of March 22, there was a shooting in the shopping center "Crocus City Hall" near Moscow.

Five unknown people in masks and with weapons broke into the premises and started shooting people who were waiting for the concert of the band "Piknik" to start

According to Russian data on March 24, the number of victims of the terrorist attack reached 154 people.

On March 3, Putin addressed Russians over the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. He emphasized that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack allegedly planned to flee to Ukraine, where they "created a window for them to cross the border." The leader of the Russian Federation said that all four performers were detained. A total of 11 people were detained.

Even on the day of the terrorist attack on March 22, the GUR declared that the attack near Moscow was a planned and deliberate provocation by the Russian special services, which would eventually end with accusations against Ukraine. Intelligence claimed that in this way Putin wants to justify even tougher strikes on Ukraine and total mobilization in the Russian Federation.

The Center for Combating Disinformation says that the terrorist attack may be an operation by the Russian special services to get a reason for a new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation. The CPD mentions the terrorist attacks on the Kashirskyi highway in Moscow in 1999 and the hostage-taking at the musical "Nord-Ost" in 2002, which the Kremlin used to justify the Second Chechen War.

The US warned Russia about a terrorist attack and provided intelligence about a potential attack. A few days before the terrorist attack, Putin called these warnings "blackmail".