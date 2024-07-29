In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, 8 passenger cars flew off the track — video

The cause of the derailment of the carriages of the Kazan-Adler passenger train in the Volgograd region was a truck that crashed into the train. Dozens of victims are currently known.
Points of attention
- As a result of the accident, 8 wagons derailed, while the exact number of injured is still unknown.
- More than 320 people and 100 pieces of equipment were involved at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the accident.
- It is worth noting that another railway accident occurred in Russia recently, when a passenger train derailed in the Republic of Komi.
A large-scale railway accident occurred in Russia
According to rosZMI, the accident occurred when the KamAZ went to the railway crossing. He crashed into the "Kazan-Adler" passenger train. As a result, 8 wagons left the track.
The exact number of victims is currently unknown.
Currently, more than 320 people and 100 pieces of equipment are involved in liquidating the consequences of the accident on the railway near Volgograd. In addition, two Mi-8 helicopters are being prepared for departure.
The representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Iryna Volk, reported that the driver of the truck that collided with the train was hospitalized.
What is known about previous accidents on the railways of the Russian Federation
On June 26, a passenger train derailed into the water during one of the races in the Republic of Komi in Russia.
According to preliminary data, 9 cars of passenger train No. 511 Vorkuta — Novorossiysk derailed there.
As a result of the accident, it was known that at least 70 people were injured — all of them had small cuts from the glass and injuries from hitting the shelves and tables. 150 passengers were traveling in the overturned carriages. There are no casualties.
A total of 232 people went to Novorossiysk from Vorkuta. The train consisted of 14 cars, 9 of them overturned.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-