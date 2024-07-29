In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, 8 passenger cars flew off the track — video

The cause of the derailment of the carriages of the Kazan-Adler passenger train in the Volgograd region was a truck that crashed into the train. Dozens of victims are currently known.

A large-scale railway accident occurred in Russia

According to rosZMI, the accident occurred when the KamAZ went to the railway crossing. He crashed into the "Kazan-Adler" passenger train. As a result, 8 wagons left the track.

The exact number of victims is currently unknown.

Currently, more than 320 people and 100 pieces of equipment are involved in liquidating the consequences of the accident on the railway near Volgograd. In addition, two Mi-8 helicopters are being prepared for departure.

The representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Iryna Volk, reported that the driver of the truck that collided with the train was hospitalized.

What is known about previous accidents on the railways of the Russian Federation

On June 26, a passenger train derailed into the water during one of the races in the Republic of Komi in Russia.

According to preliminary data, 9 cars of passenger train No. 511 Vorkuta — Novorossiysk derailed there.

As a result of the accident, it was known that at least 70 people were injured — all of them had small cuts from the glass and injuries from hitting the shelves and tables. 150 passengers were traveling in the overturned carriages. There are no casualties.