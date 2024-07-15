Watch: Railway accidents occurred in two Russian regions
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Railway accidents occurred in two Russian regions

Railway
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Trains derailed in Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

Points of attention

  • In Russia, there were railway accidents in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.
  • The incident in the Voronezh region occurred due to a malfunction of the turnout, which led to the derailment of the wagons.
  • Guerrillas blew up a railway transporting munitions from North Korea, which brought the trains to a standstill.
  • According to local channels, five passenger trains were detained as a result of the accident.
  • Guerrillas have announced new explosions on the railway while ammunition is being transported.

The train derailed in Stary Oskol, Belgorod region

According to local channels, it happened at night in the Lebedynsky Mining and Processing Plant area. It is not known if there are any casualties.

Trains derailed in the Voronezh region

Nine wagons derailed in the Voronezh region because the switch did not move.

According to ASTRA, a switch malfunction caused the derailment of nine-grain wagons on July 14 at the Lysky station. Security forces do not consider outside intervention.

Five passenger trains were delayed due to the accident.

Partisans blew up a Russian railway used for the transportation of North Korean munition

The "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage on the railway branch, which the Russians used to transport ammunition from North Korea, and the railway traffic was stopped.

"ATESH" agents managed to conduct a successful operation on the Trans-Siberian railway near Yekaterinburg.

As a result, the railway line used for the delivery of North Korean ammunition was blown up, the report says.

According to the partisans, journalists were prohibited from being on the scene. The information was leaked only to the local public.

It is interesting that only after receiving a team from the FSB regional office, permission was given to the repair team to arrive at the site and begin restoration work, the report says.

Partisans have also announced more explosions on the railway while ammunition is being transported on it.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH partisans damaged railway station in Russian Yaroslavl — video
Fire in Yaroslavl
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army strengthens railway security in occupied territories
Army of RF
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted sabotage on Russia's railway used for transporting North Korean munition
ATESH

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?