The train derailed in Stary Oskol, Belgorod region

According to local channels, it happened at night in the Lebedynsky Mining and Processing Plant area. It is not known if there are any casualties.

Trains derailed in the Voronezh region

Nine wagons derailed in the Voronezh region because the switch did not move.

According to ASTRA, a switch malfunction caused the derailment of nine-grain wagons on July 14 at the Lysky station. Security forces do not consider outside intervention.

Five passenger trains were delayed due to the accident.

Partisans blew up a Russian railway used for the transportation of North Korean munition

The "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage on the railway branch, which the Russians used to transport ammunition from North Korea, and the railway traffic was stopped.

"ATESH" agents managed to conduct a successful operation on the Trans-Siberian railway near Yekaterinburg.

As a result, the railway line used for the delivery of North Korean ammunition was blown up, the report says. Share

According to the partisans, journalists were prohibited from being on the scene. The information was leaked only to the local public.

It is interesting that only after receiving a team from the FSB regional office, permission was given to the repair team to arrive at the site and begin restoration work, the report says. Share

Partisans have also announced more explosions on the railway while ammunition is being transported on it.