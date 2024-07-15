Trains derailed in Belgorod and Voronezh regions.
Points of attention
- In Russia, there were railway accidents in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.
- The incident in the Voronezh region occurred due to a malfunction of the turnout, which led to the derailment of the wagons.
- Guerrillas blew up a railway transporting munitions from North Korea, which brought the trains to a standstill.
- According to local channels, five passenger trains were detained as a result of the accident.
- Guerrillas have announced new explosions on the railway while ammunition is being transported.
The train derailed in Stary Oskol, Belgorod region
According to local channels, it happened at night in the Lebedynsky Mining and Processing Plant area. It is not known if there are any casualties.
Trains derailed in the Voronezh region
Nine wagons derailed in the Voronezh region because the switch did not move.
According to ASTRA, a switch malfunction caused the derailment of nine-grain wagons on July 14 at the Lysky station. Security forces do not consider outside intervention.
Five passenger trains were delayed due to the accident.
Partisans blew up a Russian railway used for the transportation of North Korean munition
The "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage on the railway branch, which the Russians used to transport ammunition from North Korea, and the railway traffic was stopped.
"ATESH" agents managed to conduct a successful operation on the Trans-Siberian railway near Yekaterinburg.
According to the partisans, journalists were prohibited from being on the scene. The information was leaked only to the local public.
Partisans have also announced more explosions on the railway while ammunition is being transported on it.
