Russian army strengthens railway security in occupied territories
Ukraine
Army of RF
Читати українською
Source:  National Resistance Center of Ukraine (NRC)

The Russian army is stepping up its defence of the railways in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine due to ongoing guerrilla sabotage.

Russia introduced enhanced security regime at railway stations

Along the railway tracks in the temporarily occupied territory of southern Ukraine, the occupiers are actively installing additional security measures and video surveillance equipment. In addition, an enhanced mode of service has been introduced at the stations.

The invaders also check both freight and passenger trains.

Everything is aimed at strengthening security measures, and even in the technical sector, operatives are constantly on duty.

At the stations, an enhanced mode of service was introduced, with special attention to the control of photos and video recordings.



The National Resistance Centre adds that the Ukrainian underground is very actively organising sabotage in the temporarily occupied territories.

It is known about more than one enemy freight train that was blown up, which was transporting ore, grain and damaged equipment from the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Centrer adds.

Ukrainian partisans staged sabotage in Russian city of Yaroslavl

The ATESH movement stated that their agent destroyed a relay cabinet on the railway in Yaroslavl, which led to problems in the work of the nearest railway station "Polyanki".

ATESH said that Yaroslavl is an important logistics hub that the Russians use for military purposes.

Thanks to the successful sabotage, we made it difficult to transport military products of such companies as "Yaroslavsky Radio Plant", "Saturn" Rybinsk Plant, "Luch" Design Bureau, and others, says ATESH post.

More and more Russians are joining the ranks of the ATESH movement. They are actively fighting against the existing Russian order in their country.

