In Ukraine, a large-scale repair campaign is underway to stabilize the operation of the power system

Currently, the largest repair campaign since the independence of Ukraine is underway with the aim of stabilizing the operation of the power system and preparing for the heating period. Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk said this on the air of the national marathon "Edyny Novyni".

Ukraine is preparing for the heating season on a large scale

We have the set of measures defined by the Government. And on our part, we systematically monitor the implementation of these measures by both companies and local administrations for maximum readiness for the heating season. Share

Kolisnyk also noted that all appropriate measures have been taken to stabilize the power system. For example, all technical measures for preparing the operation of nuclear generation facilities were completed ahead of schedule.

This adds capacity and the ability to cover the increased demand for electricity.

Measures are being implemented to prepare critical infrastructure objects for emergency response so that they can be responded to promptly in various scenarios. In particular, it is about establishing backup power types for critical infrastructure facilities.

The situation in the energy sector is now stable, although the enemy does not stop daily attacks on energy infrastructure facilities and each strike does not contribute to the stability of the energy system.

Only in the past day, we have restored electricity supply to 6,500 household consumers. This is a significant volume, and it is worth noting that energy companies, despite the anxiety and constant risks, are leaving, restoring electricity supply, and reviving consumers. Mykola Kolisnyk Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine

How nuclear energy will save Ukraine from blackouts in winter

To pass the autumn-winter period in the conditions of the winter unleashed by Russia, Ukraine currently relies mainly on its own nuclear power plants.

Our energy system can withstand this pressure primarily thanks to nuclear energy, — said the head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Galushchenko.

It is noted that with the support of Western partners, Ukraine aims to complete the construction of two nuclear units of the Khmelnytskyi NPP this year.