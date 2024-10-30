The Russian Federation will not give up strikes on energy, as this is its key argument for psycho-emotional pressure on Ukraine and its partners. Claiming "negotiations" between Kyiv and Moscow regarding the cessation of strikes is a strange logic. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podolyak, in response to an article in the FT.

According to Podoliak, this is the fourth time he has heard about "negotiations mediated by Qatar" regarding the cessation of strikes on energy facilities. At the same time, every time mass media refer to anonymous sources.

The adviser to the head of the OP added that the Russian Federation, given the type of war it was waging before, used energy strikes as a key argument for psycho-emotional pressure on Ukraine and its international partners. At the same time, the enemy only continues to escalate:

conducts nuclear training;

buys missiles from other countries;

draws manpower from North Korea.

Well, a little strange logic. Well, as always, when we read somewhere in the Western media that certain processes are taking place, it is always unclear to me, and on the basis of what logic do they talk about it? That is, why should Russia abandon the type of war it is waging, if it does not know how to fight in a different way? Mykhailo Podolyak Advisor to the head of the OPU

When asked whether anyone needed this injection, Podolyak said: "It is needed" and warned that the injections would only continue.

Ukraine clearly states: the war must end with references to international law and with Russia's unconditional responsibility, including financial and including for the destruction of energy facilities in Ukraine. Share

"Negotiations" on energy strikes according to the FT

According to insiders of British journalists from the Financial Times, Kyiv and Moscow have allegedly already started preliminary negotiations on ending mutual attacks on energy infrastructure.

Anonymous sources of journalists said that these negotiations had every chance to end with an agreement back in August, but this did not happen due to the unexpected breakthrough of the Defense Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region of Russia.

There are very early talks about a potential reboot of something. Now there are negotiations on energy facilities, — said one of the insiders.

If a concrete agreement can be reached this time, it would be the largest de-escalation of the war since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

What is important to understand is that in October, Zelenskyi did state that the agreement on the protection of energy facilities may indicate the Kremlin's readiness for broader peace negotiations. Share

Insiders of the publication in Ukraine draw attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian army have already reduced the number of attacks on each other's energy infrastructure in recent weeks within the framework of current agreements.