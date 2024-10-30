Information about the negotiations between Ukraine and RF regarding the mutual cessation of strikes on energy is a Russian throw-in — Podolyak

The Russian Federation will not give up strikes on energy, as this is its key argument for psycho-emotional pressure on Ukraine and its partners. Claiming "negotiations" between Kyiv and Moscow regarding the cessation of strikes is a strange logic. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podolyak, in response to an article in the FT.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation sees energy strikes as a key tool for exerting psycho-emotional pressure on Ukraine and its allies, making it unlikely to give up this strategy easily.
- Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow mediated by Qatar on the cessation of strikes have been mentioned multiple times, yet the process is shrouded in secrecy with references to anonymous sources.
- Recent developments hint at potential progress in negotiations, with discussions on energy facilities possibly marking a significant de-escalation in the ongoing conflict.
- Adviser Podolyak emphasizes Ukraine's stance on ending the war according to international law and holding Russia accountable for its actions, including the destruction of energy infrastructure.
- Insiders suggest that a concrete agreement on energy protection may signal the Kremlin's willingness to engage in broader peace talks, offering hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Podolyak mentioned the information about the negotiations regarding energy strikes by the Russia
According to Podoliak, this is the fourth time he has heard about "negotiations mediated by Qatar" regarding the cessation of strikes on energy facilities. At the same time, every time mass media refer to anonymous sources.
The adviser to the head of the OP added that the Russian Federation, given the type of war it was waging before, used energy strikes as a key argument for psycho-emotional pressure on Ukraine and its international partners. At the same time, the enemy only continues to escalate:
conducts nuclear training;
buys missiles from other countries;
draws manpower from North Korea.
When asked whether anyone needed this injection, Podolyak said: "It is needed" and warned that the injections would only continue.
"Negotiations" on energy strikes according to the FT
According to insiders of British journalists from the Financial Times, Kyiv and Moscow have allegedly already started preliminary negotiations on ending mutual attacks on energy infrastructure.
Anonymous sources of journalists said that these negotiations had every chance to end with an agreement back in August, but this did not happen due to the unexpected breakthrough of the Defense Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region of Russia.
There are very early talks about a potential reboot of something. Now there are negotiations on energy facilities, — said one of the insiders.
If a concrete agreement can be reached this time, it would be the largest de-escalation of the war since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Insiders of the publication in Ukraine draw attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian army have already reduced the number of attacks on each other's energy infrastructure in recent weeks within the framework of current agreements.
