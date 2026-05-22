"Instant destruction." Ukraine cuts off Russian logistics with Crimea
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Ukraine
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"Instant destruction." Ukraine cuts off Russian logistics with Crimea

Another Russian logistics line comes under fire
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

There is active discussion online that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have taken almost the entire land corridor of the Russian invaders to Crimea under fire control. So far, the enemy does not know what to do with this.

Points of attention

  • The decree signed by the Kremlin's protege in the Kherson region highlights the importance of the route for military purposes, emphasizing the impact of Ukraine's actions on Russian operations.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia demonstrates the strategic importance of controlling key logistics routes in warfare, showcasing Ukraine's effective tactics in limiting Russian movement.

Another Russian logistics line comes under fire

The Mariupol highway is burning. It is impossible for military equipment to pass. Hornets are flying. Instant destruction, — write local residents on their social networks.

According to eyewitnesses, the width of the strip from the front line varies from 30 to 80 km.

Russian military leaders are sounding the alarm due to active attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as logistical capabilities will be reduced virtually every day.

Soon, camouflage nets will have to be put up on all roads, and it's worth doing this right now, they urge.

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin's protege in the occupied part of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, signed a decree temporarily restricting the movement of trucks on the section of the federal highway R-280 "Novorossiya" in the direction of the Dzhankoy automobile checkpoint.

The “document” states that the restrictions came into effect at 00:00 on May 21, 2026 and will remain in effect until further notice.

At the same time, the ban does not apply to a number of categories of cargo, including military cargo, special cargo, medicines, infrastructure restoration equipment, fuel, perishable products, as well as certain socially significant food products of primary necessity.

Thus, Saldo effectively made it clear that the route would be used for military purposes.

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