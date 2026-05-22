Macron tests new way to end Russia's war against Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron and his team are doing everything they can to persuade the Chinese government to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Official Paris believes that it is Xi who can negotiate with the Kremlin leader to end the war against Ukraine.

What is known about Macron's new plan?

An official statement on this matter was made by the spokesman for the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Pascal Confavreux.

According to him, Macron's team is closely monitoring the development of extremely "distorted and unbalanced" relations between Moscow and Beijing.

Especially after the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which cut Russia off from many of its partners, particularly in the energy and economic spheres, Confavreau emphasized. Share

He also officially confirmed that Paris maintains a constant dialogue with China to convey signals regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

"This channel allows us to appeal to China to use its privileged relations with Moscow and call for an end to this aggression," the Foreign Ministry spokesman made it clear. Share

Macron's team believes that Beijing's role could be key because of its close political and economic ties with Russian dictator Putin.