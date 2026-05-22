Macron tests new way to end Russia's war against Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron and his team are doing everything they can to persuade the Chinese government to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Official Paris believes that it is Xi who can negotiate with the Kremlin leader to end the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Macron's team is closely monitoring the evolving relations between Moscow and Beijing in light of the Ukraine war.
- China's political and economic ties with Russia make it a potentially influential actor in the resolution of the crisis.
What is known about Macron's new plan?
An official statement on this matter was made by the spokesman for the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Pascal Confavreux.
According to him, Macron's team is closely monitoring the development of extremely "distorted and unbalanced" relations between Moscow and Beijing.
He also officially confirmed that Paris maintains a constant dialogue with China to convey signals regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.
Macron's team believes that Beijing's role could be key because of its close political and economic ties with Russian dictator Putin.
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