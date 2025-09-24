International Fund for the Restoration of Ukrainian Media Launched in London
Читати українською
Source:  rsf.org

On September 19, Ukrainian NGOs working on press freedom issues, as well as Reporters Without Borders (RSF), officially launched the International Fund for the Restoration of Ukrainian Media (IFRUM) in London.

Points of attention

  • Supporting Ukrainian media through IFRUM is viewed as a strategic investment in Ukraine's democratic future, providing long-term support free from political pressure, essential for the continuation of brave journalism.
  • RSF's projects director emphasized that investing in IFRUM is not merely an act of charity but a crucial step towards ensuring the sustainability and independence of Ukrainian media for the benefit of all stakeholders.

What is known about the International Fund for the Restoration of Ukrainian Media?

What is important to understand is that the initiators of its creation were the international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Ukrainian organizations Institute of Mass Information, Lviv Media Forum, Detector Media, DII-Ukraine, Recovery Window, and Media Development Foundation.

IFRUM's key goal is to support independent media with a clear strategy and proven impact.

This will allow them to continue to cover Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, expose political abuses or corruption, monitor foreign investment, and counter Russian propaganda.

It is worth noting that the International Fund for the Restoration of Ukrainian Media has already received support from Official Brussels — an initial contribution of 400 thousand euros.

The IFRUM team aims to raise $96 million.

This is an approximate amount based on an analysis of the Ukrainian media market from the RSF and The Fix 2024 report “From Resilience to Recovery: Securing the Future of Ukrainian Media.”

A statement on this occasion was made by RSF's projects director, Louise Alluin Biche.

According to her, the creation of IFRUM is a powerful signal of support for Ukrainian journalism.

Supporting Ukrainian media is not an act of charity, but a strategic step towards the future for all investors. It also creates the conditions for long-term support, free from political pressure, so that these brave voices can continue their important work. We call on investors and international partners to step up and make their contribution through IFRUM — an investment in Ukraine's democratic future, — emphasized Biche.

