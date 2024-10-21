Involved in the attack on the shopping center in Kremenchuk. The Tu-22M3 pilot was eliminated in the Russian Federation

On October 20, a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot was killed near Bryansk. He is involved in the attacks on Dnipro and Kremenchuk.
Points of attention
- A Russian Tu-22M3 pilot involved in missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian objects was eliminated.
- The pilot was left with multiple head injuries, mostly caused by the hammer.
- Dmytro Golenkov is responsible for the attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk and an apartment building in Dnipro, which resulted in the death of dozens of civilians.
- As a result of the rocket attack on the shopping center, 22 people died, including 6 children, and dozens of people were injured.
- Golenkov held the position of chief of staff of the Russian aviation squadron and was based at the Shaykovka airfield with Tu-22M3 bombers.
A Russian pilot was eliminated in the Russian Federation
As reported by the State Government, on the morning of October 20, the corpse of war criminal Dmitry Golenkov was found in the garden of the village of Suponevo near Bryansk in Russia.
The body of the Russian pilot was found with multiple head injuries, probably caused by a hammer.
Golenkov is a pilot of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force (military unit 33310), which is based at the Shaykovka airfield and is armed with Tu-22M3 bombers. The war criminal held the post of chief of staff of the Russian aviation squadron.
What is known about the liquidated pilot
As reported in the GUR, the pilot was involved in missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects, in particular on the Amstor shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region.
At the time of the attack on June 27, 2022, there were about 1,000 people in the shopping center. As a result of the war crime, 22 people died and dozens were injured.
Golenkov is also responsible for a rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023, when 46 Ukrainian civilians died, including 6 children.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-