On October 20, a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot was killed near Bryansk. He is involved in the attacks on Dnipro and Kremenchuk.

A Russian pilot was eliminated in the Russian Federation

As reported by the State Government, on the morning of October 20, the corpse of war criminal Dmitry Golenkov was found in the garden of the village of Suponevo near Bryansk in Russia.

The body of the Russian pilot was found with multiple head injuries, probably caused by a hammer.

Photo — t.me/DIUkraine

Golenkov is a pilot of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force (military unit 33310), which is based at the Shaykovka airfield and is armed with Tu-22M3 bombers. The war criminal held the post of chief of staff of the Russian aviation squadron.

What is known about the liquidated pilot

As reported in the GUR, the pilot was involved in missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects, in particular on the Amstor shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

At the time of the attack on June 27, 2022, there were about 1,000 people in the shopping center. As a result of the war crime, 22 people died and dozens were injured.