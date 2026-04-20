Iran brazenly refused to hold a second round of talks with the US

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bahai said that Iran does not plan to hold a new round of negotiations with the US, noting that Washington violated the agreement even at the stage of its implementation, citing the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since April 13 and the seizure of an Iranian container ship.

Iran does not want talks with the US

The spokesman warned that if the US and Israel resume aggression, Iranian forces would "respond accordingly."

At the same time, he confirmed that Tehran's 10-point proposal, submitted before the first round of talks in Islamabad, remains the basis for any negotiations.

The US does not learn from experience, and this will never lead to good results. Share

He added that Iran had informed the main mediator between the two sides — Pakistan — about these violations.

The US-Israeli war against Iran, which broke out on February 28, began after Iran and the US were negotiating over Iran's nuclear program.

On April 11, the two countries held their first talks since the start of the conflict, but they failed to reach an agreement on a lasting end to the war.