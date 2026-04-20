Iran brazenly refused to hold a second round of talks with the US

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bahai said that Iran does not plan to hold a new round of negotiations with the US, noting that Washington violated the agreement even at the stage of its implementation, citing the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since April 13 and the seizure of an Iranian container ship.
Points of attention
- Iran refuses to hold new negotiations with the US due to alleged violations of the agreement, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the seizure of an Iranian container ship.
- Iran expresses outrage over US actions and threatens aggressive response if hostilities continue, emphasizing that Tehran's 10-point proposal remains the basis for any future negotiations.
Iran does not want talks with the US
The spokesman warned that if the US and Israel resume aggression, Iranian forces would "respond accordingly."
At the same time, he confirmed that Tehran's 10-point proposal, submitted before the first round of talks in Islamabad, remains the basis for any negotiations.
He added that Iran had informed the main mediator between the two sides — Pakistan — about these violations.
The US-Israeli war against Iran, which broke out on February 28, began after Iran and the US were negotiating over Iran's nuclear program.
On April 11, the two countries held their first talks since the start of the conflict, but they failed to reach an agreement on a lasting end to the war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-