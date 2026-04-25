Iran deal: Trump reconsiders sending negotiators to Pakistan

President Donald Trump said that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are no longer traveling to Pakistan for planned talks with Iranian representatives.
Points of attention
Trump said the US delegation should not have made the 18-hour flight to Pakistan.
The US president believes that Iran can simply call for negotiations.
Trump cancels Kushner and Witkoff's trip to Pakistan
He told Fox News correspondent Aisha Hasni about this at the White House.
Trump said that the US delegation should not make an 18-hour flight to Pakistan when the US holds all the cards in the conflict with Iran.
He added that Iranians can call the US at any time.
It is reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already left Islamabad, following talks that took place today with the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
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