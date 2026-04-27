Iran has provided the US with new proposals to end the war

Iran has presented the US with a new proposal to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, and is proposing to postpone negotiations on its own nuclear program to a later stage.

Iran wants to open the Strait of Hormuz

This was reported by Axios, citing an American official and informed sources.

Diplomacy has reportedly reached a deadlock because of disagreements within the Iranian leadership over what nuclear concessions should be on the table. The Iranian proposal sidesteps that issue in favor of a faster deal to restore disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Share

According to one source, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear to Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish and Qatari mediators over the weekend that there was no consensus within the Iranian leadership on how to respond to US demands.

Washington wants Tehran to suspend uranium enrichment for at least ten years and export its enriched uranium from the country.

The new proposal, provided to the US through Pakistani intermediaries, focuses on resolving the Strait of Hormuz crisis and the US blockade. Under the Iranian proposal: the ceasefire could be extended for a long period or the parties would agree on a final end to the war.

At Tehran's suggestion, negotiations on the nuclear program will begin at a later stage, after the strait is opened and the blockade is lifted.

The White House has received the offer, but it is unclear whether the US is willing to consider it.

"These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the United States will not negotiate through the press. As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon," said White House deputy spokeswoman Olivia Wells. Share

US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a domestic meeting on Iran on April 27 with his top national security and foreign policy team, three US officials said.