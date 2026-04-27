Iran has provided the US with new proposals to end the war

Iran has presented the US with a new proposal to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, and is proposing to postpone negotiations on its own nuclear program to a later stage.
Points of attention
- Washington wants Tehran to suspend uranium enrichment for at least ten years and export its enriched uranium from the country.
- The new proposal, made to the US through Pakistani intermediaries, focuses on resolving the Strait of Hormuz crisis and the US blockade.
Iran wants to open the Strait of Hormuz
This was reported by Axios, citing an American official and informed sources.
According to one source, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear to Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish and Qatari mediators over the weekend that there was no consensus within the Iranian leadership on how to respond to US demands.
Washington wants Tehran to suspend uranium enrichment for at least ten years and export its enriched uranium from the country.
The new proposal, provided to the US through Pakistani intermediaries, focuses on resolving the Strait of Hormuz crisis and the US blockade. Under the Iranian proposal: the ceasefire could be extended for a long period or the parties would agree on a final end to the war.
At Tehran's suggestion, negotiations on the nuclear program will begin at a later stage, after the strait is opened and the blockade is lifted.
The White House has received the offer, but it is unclear whether the US is willing to consider it.
US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a domestic meeting on Iran on April 27 with his top national security and foreign policy team, three US officials said.
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