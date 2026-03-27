Iran's IRGC announces closure of vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz
Category
World
Publication date

Iran's IRGC announces closure of vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz

Omuz Strait
Читати українською
Source:  TRT Haber

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and warned that ships that attempt to violate the ban will face a harsh response.

Points of attention

  • Iran's IRGC has officially declared the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, signaling heightened tensions in the region.
  • Ships attempting to violate the ban on passage through the strait, particularly those associated with the Israeli-American alliance, will face severe consequences as warned by the IRGC.

The IRGC promises to react harshly to traffic through the Omuz Strait

This is stated in a statement by the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and warned that ships that attempt to violate the ban will face a harsh response.

The IRGC statement notes that the passage of all vessels heading to or leaving ports associated with the "Israeli-American alliance" is prohibited, regardless of the route.

The statement said that this morning, three container ships from different countries attempted to pass through the strait through authorized corridors. However, as a result of intervention and warnings from the Naval Forces of the Guard Corps, these ships were forced to change course and return.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also stated that the US administration's claims that the "Strait of Hormuz is open" are not true, emphasizing that the strait is actually closed.

At the end of the statement, it is emphasized that anyone who tries to use the strait in violation of the ban will receive a "harsh response."

Iran previously told the UN that "non-hostile" ships could pass through the Strait of Hormuz, provided they coordinated with the country's authorities. According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), about 2,000 ships and 20,000 sailors are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in the Middle East.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump promises to make Iran "hell" if it does not admit defeat in war
Levitt
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rubio clashed with Western diplomats over Ukraine and Iran
Rubio is furious that Trump's requests remain unanswered

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?