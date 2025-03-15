Watch: Iraq and allies eliminate one of the most dangerous terrorists

As part of a large-scale operation carried out by Iraqi intelligence and the US-led international coalition, one of the top leaders of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group, Abdullah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was killed.
Points of attention
- The official confirmation from Iraqi Prime Minister and the reaction from US President Donald Trump underscore the significance of this achievement in the fight against terrorism.
- The coordinated efforts between Iraqi intelligence, security forces, and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) showcase the effectiveness of international collaboration in combating terrorism.
The second most important ISIS leader in the world has been destroyed
The fact of the elimination of the criminal was officially confirmed by the Prime Minister of Iraq, Muhammad Shia al-Sudani.
He drew the attention of the international community to the fact that "Abu Khadija" was one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world.
According to the leadership of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), their forces, together with Iraqi intelligence and security forces, carried out an airstrike in Anbar province.
Thanks to the successful joint operation, it was possible to destroy "the second most important ISIS leader in the world", as well as the head of the group's global operations.
American leader Donald Trump has already reacted to the results of this successful operation.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-