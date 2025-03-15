Watch: Iraq and allies eliminate one of the most dangerous terrorists

As part of a large-scale operation carried out by Iraqi intelligence and the US-led international coalition, one of the top leaders of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group, Abdullah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was killed.

The second most important ISIS leader in the world has been destroyed

The fact of the elimination of the criminal was officially confirmed by the Prime Minister of Iraq, Muhammad Shia al-Sudani.

He drew the attention of the international community to the fact that "Abu Khadija" was one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world.

According to the leadership of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), their forces, together with Iraqi intelligence and security forces, carried out an airstrike in Anbar province.

Thanks to the successful joint operation, it was possible to destroy "the second most important ISIS leader in the world", as well as the head of the group's global operations.

As ISIS's highest-level decision-maker, Abu Khadija was responsible for ISIS's operations, logistics, and planning worldwide, and also managed much of the finances of the group's global organization. Share

CENTCOM Forces Kill ISIS Chief of Global Operations Who Also Served as ISIS #2



On March 13, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the Global ISIS #2 leader,… pic.twitter.com/rWeEoUY7Lw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

American leader Donald Trump has already reacted to the results of this successful operation.