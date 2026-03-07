Iraqi Kurds hesitant to intervene in war with Iran

Iraqi Kurds have decided not to intervene in the war with Iran. They believe that US President Donald Trump's statements about regime change in Tehran are vague, writes citing representatives of the Iraqi Kurdistan government.

Iraqi Kurds in no hurry to start war against Iran

Iraqi Kurds are under pressure from Iranian Kurds who want to fight the regime and demand an open border. At the same time, Tehran's military threatens them with massive strikes if they decide to help the Iranian Kurds.

"The Kurds should not be at the forefront of this conflict," a senior Iraqi Kurdistan official told reporters. Share

According to the official, Iran can inflict serious damage on Iraqi Kurdistan even without hypersonic missiles. He emphasized that Tehran has a huge number of Shahed strike drones at its disposal.

We have no air defense systems. We have no way to shoot these aircraft out of the sky.

In addition, the publication's interlocutor noted that the Iraqi Kurds do not fully understand what Trump wants to achieve in Iran.

Of course, we, the Iraqi Kurds, remain neutral because we do not understand the US policy. Is it a complete regime change? Or just a change of personnel? In our assessment, regime change is impossible without the introduction of troops, and we predict that the US is not going to introduce troops. Share

The official also told reporters that Trump spoke with two Iraqi Kurdish leaders after the start of the war against Iran. He assured that the US president was not trying to garner support.

Speaking about Israel, the official emphasized that Jerusalem is more aggressive on this issue.

He noted that Israel is pushing Iranian Kurds to participate in the war against Tehran.

Israel wants to destroy the current order in Iran and will not stop until it does. It is a matter of existence.

Amir Karimi, co-chair of the Kurdish-Iranian Kurdistan Free Life Party, told reporters that armed members of the party were already in Iran. However, the official stressed that they would not rebel unless they received support from the United States.