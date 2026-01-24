The US and UK authorities have come under fire from Kurdish militias, who have long been the West's main allies in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS), accusing London and Washington of outright betrayal.

Kurds believe Western allies have abandoned them

What is important to understand is that the Kurds are an ancient people who live in the Middle East.

It is worth noting that this is the largest ethnic group in the world (according to various estimates, from 30 to 45 million people) that does not have its own state.

For many hundreds of years, Kurds have been trying to survive and preserve their identity, despite oppression and forced assimilation.

Now they do not hide their indignation against the backdrop of the rapid offensive of Islamist troops, because they believe that former allies, primarily the United States and Britain, have abandoned them to the threat of genocide.

The Kurds have accomplished their mission and more, destroying the caliphate and patrolling a vast area in northern and eastern Syria, keeping the terrorist group's imprisoned fighters under control. Share

The commander of the all-female unit (YPJ), Nesrin Abdullah, made a statement on this occasion.

According to her, Western calls for surrender are tantamount to a death sentence.