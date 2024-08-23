In Russia's Volgograd region, a group of prisoners from among convicted ISIS terrorists took the prison administration hostage.

What is happening in the colony in the Volgograd region

According to RosZMI, hostage-taking by ISIS prisoners took place in the correctional colony in Surovikino.

It is noted that during the meeting of the disciplinary commission, four convicted terrorists took out knives.

As a result of the clash, one employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service was killed, another was wounded and four were taken hostage.

At the same time, the prisoners released a video with the bloody bodies of the colony's administration workers.

A voice in the video declares that the prisoners belong to ISIS.

RosZMI also reported that the head of the colony, Andriy Devyatov, was taken hostage.

However, later Russian Telegram channels reported that the head of the colony was sent to intensive care.

Devyatov is one of the five victims who managed to escape from the invaders. Among those who escaped, four employees of the correctional colony and one prisoner.

It is also reported that special forces have arrived at the colony, there are a total of 1,230 prisoners. The entrances to the colony were blocked.

The attackers who took hostages in the Volgograd colony are demanding $2 million and a helicopter.

At the moment, at least one dead person and two hostages are known.

What is known about the suspects in taking hostages in the colony in the Volgograd region

Russian Telegram channels reported that Ramzindin Toshev, who was sentenced to 8 years for drug trafficking, organized the riot and hostage-taking in the colony in Surovikino.

Rustamchen Navruzi, sentenced to 7 years under the article on drug sales.

Temur Husinov, sentenced to 6 years for intentionally causing serious harm to health.