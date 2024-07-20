Israel attacked Houthi targets in Yemen — video

On July 20, the Israel Defense Forces struck facilities in the port city of Hodeid in Yemen, which are controlled by the Houthis. The attack was a response to the Houthi attack on Tel Aviv on July 19.
Points of attention
- This is the first time that Israel has directly attacked objects in Yemen.
- Earlier, the Houthis fired 5 air targets towards Tel Aviv, including a ballistic missile and 4 drones.
- As a result of a drone explosion near the US embassy, one person was killed and five were injured.
Yemen was struck after a drone attack on Israel
Axios writes that this is the first time that Israel has directly struck Yemen.
Al Hadath notes that Israel attacked oil facilities. According to the publication, the operation was carried out by 12 Israeli aircraft, including F35 fighters.
What preceded it
On July 19, the Yemeni Houthis attacked Tel Aviv. As a result of a drone explosion near the US embassy, one person was killed and five were injured.
The Arab media reported that the Houthis launched a total of 5 aerial targets towards Tel Aviv: a ballistic missile and 4 drones.
In addition, shortly before that, the Houthis fired at two tankers, one of which was traveling from the Russian Federation to China.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-