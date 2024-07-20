Israel attacked Houthi targets in Yemen — video

On July 20, the Israel Defense Forces struck facilities in the port city of Hodeid in Yemen, which are controlled by the Houthis. The attack was a response to the Houthi attack on Tel Aviv on July 19.

Yemen was struck after a drone attack on Israel

IDF fighter jets recently struck military facilities of the Houthi terrorist regime in the Hodeidah port area in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months, the IDF said in a statement. Share

BREAKING: YEMENI HOUTHI OFFICIAL STATEMENT



ON ISRAEL BOMBING YEMEN



Nasr El-Din Amer:



“Israeli aggression on Hodeidah Governorate and a fire in Yemen's main port.



Yemen's stance with Gaza is firm and will not change, and Yemeni operations supporting Gaza will not stop. The… pic.twitter.com/3ag6XUFiLn — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 20, 2024

Axios writes that this is the first time that Israel has directly struck Yemen.

Al Hadath notes that Israel attacked oil facilities. According to the publication, the operation was carried out by 12 Israeli aircraft, including F35 fighters.

Israeli Air Force in action.



What a great evening! Terrorism gets a taste of its own medicine. #Yemen #Houthis #Israel pic.twitter.com/LxzvVIrueu — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) July 20, 2024

What preceded it

On July 19, the Yemeni Houthis attacked Tel Aviv. As a result of a drone explosion near the US embassy, one person was killed and five were injured.

The Arab media reported that the Houthis launched a total of 5 aerial targets towards Tel Aviv: a ballistic missile and 4 drones.

In addition, shortly before that, the Houthis fired at two tankers, one of which was traveling from the Russian Federation to China.