Israel launches ground operations against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
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World
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Israel launches ground operations against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

IDF
IDF
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The Israel Defense Forces said on March 16 that in recent days, troops from the IDF's 91st Division have launched limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, aimed at strengthening the forward defense zone.

Points of attention

  • Israel Defense Forces initiate limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon.
  • The operations aim to enforce a forward defense zone and eradicate terrorist infrastructure in the area.

IDF conducts military operation in southern Lebanon

This activity is part of a broader defense effort to establish and strengthen a forward defense position, which includes dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists operating in the area, in order to eliminate threats and create an additional layer of security for the residents of northern Israel.

Prior to the deployment of troops to the area, the Israel Defense Forces carried out strikes, using both artillery and the Israeli Air Force, on numerous terrorist targets to mitigate threats in the operational environment.

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers continue to carry out defensive missions to protect Israeli communities in the Galilee.

The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act decisively against the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which has decided to join the fighting and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terrorist regime. The Israel Defense Forces will not allow harm to Israeli civilians.

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