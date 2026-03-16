Israel launches ground operations against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said on March 16 that in recent days, troops from the IDF's 91st Division have launched limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, aimed at strengthening the forward defense zone.
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- Israel Defense Forces initiate limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon.
- The operations aim to enforce a forward defense zone and eradicate terrorist infrastructure in the area.
IDF conducts military operation in southern Lebanon
This activity is part of a broader defense effort to establish and strengthen a forward defense position, which includes dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists operating in the area, in order to eliminate threats and create an additional layer of security for the residents of northern Israel.
Meanwhile, IDF soldiers continue to carry out defensive missions to protect Israeli communities in the Galilee.
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