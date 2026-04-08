Israel launches powerful strikes on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon
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Israel launches powerful strikes on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon

IDF
Israeli air force
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Israel has launched a massive wave of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the largest coordinated operation against the group's infrastructure since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.

Points of attention

  • Israel carries out a massive wave of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the largest operation since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.
  • The strikes focused on strategic units of Hezbollah, causing significant losses among elite units such as the Radwan Forces and Air Force.

Israeli air force bombs Hezbollah in Lebanon: what is known

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), within 10 minutes, Israeli forces simultaneously attacked more than 100 command centers and military facilities in Beirut, the Bekaa, and southern Lebanon.

The operation was carefully planned over several weeks based on accurate intelligence. The strike targeted strategic units of the terrorist organization, including intelligence centers, headquarters, firepower infrastructure, and naval arrays.

In particular, Hezbollah's elite units, such as the Radwan Forces and the Air Force, suffered significant losses.

According to the Israeli command, most of the targets hit were in civilian population centers. The IDF stressed that this is part of the militants' strategy of using people as human shields.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah deliberately decided to join the war, acting on behalf of the Iranian terrorist regime, while causing harm to the state of Lebanon and its civilian population.

The military also added that before the strikes, all possible measures were taken to minimize harm to bystanders.

Official Jerusalem emphasized that it will not allow harm to its citizens and will continue to act decisively against terrorists.

The State of Lebanon and its civilian population must reject Hezbollah's entrenchment in civilian areas and its weapons buildup capabilities.

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