Watch: Hezbollah terrorists launched about 100 rockets at Israel
Category
World
Publication date

Watch: Hezbollah terrorists launched about 100 rockets at Israel

Israel
Читати українською
Source:  The Times of Israel

The terrorist organization Hezbollah announced the start of a military operation against Israel on the evening of March 11, launching more than 100 rockets toward the country.

Points of attention

  • Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets at Israel, resulting in injuries to two individuals.
  • Israeli authorities are concerned about a possible escalation of the conflict in Lebanon following the rocket attacks.

Hezbollah attacks Israel: what are the consequences?

Hezbollah fired 100 rockets into northern Israel, injuring two people.

Israeli officials are warning of a possible significant escalation of the conflict in Lebanon as the IDF announced a series of strikes on Beirut.

The army also struck dozens of Iranian regime targets.

Two people were lightly injured as a result of a massive rocket attack on northern Israel by Hezbollah.

Magen David Adom said a 35-year-old woman and a man in their 50s were hit by shrapnel and taken to hospital.

According to rescue services, a rocket that hit a house in the northern town of Biina injured one of the two victims. Four others received medical treatment at the scene for acute anxiety disorder.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel launched a large-scale strike on Iran's strategic air defense facilities
Israel Defense Forces
Israel
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel begins strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Israel announces complete destruction of Khamenei's bunker
Israel Defense Forces
IDF

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?