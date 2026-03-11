Watch: Hezbollah terrorists launched about 100 rockets at Israel

The terrorist organization Hezbollah announced the start of a military operation against Israel on the evening of March 11, launching more than 100 rockets toward the country.

Hezbollah attacks Israel: what are the consequences?

Hezbollah fired 100 rockets into northern Israel, injuring two people.

Israeli officials are warning of a possible significant escalation of the conflict in Lebanon as the IDF announced a series of strikes on Beirut.

The army also struck dozens of Iranian regime targets.

Magen David Adom said a 35-year-old woman and a man in their 50s were hit by shrapnel and taken to hospital.