Watch: Hezbollah terrorists launched about 100 rockets at Israel

The terrorist organization Hezbollah announced the start of a military operation against Israel on the evening of March 11, launching more than 100 rockets toward the country.
Points of attention
- Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets at Israel, resulting in injuries to two individuals.
- Israeli authorities are concerned about a possible escalation of the conflict in Lebanon following the rocket attacks.
Hezbollah attacks Israel: what are the consequences?
Hezbollah fired 100 rockets into northern Israel, injuring two people.
Israeli officials are warning of a possible significant escalation of the conflict in Lebanon as the IDF announced a series of strikes on Beirut.
The army also struck dozens of Iranian regime targets.
Magen David Adom said a 35-year-old woman and a man in their 50s were hit by shrapnel and taken to hospital.
According to rescue services, a rocket that hit a house in the northern town of Biina injured one of the two victims. Four others received medical treatment at the scene for acute anxiety disorder.
