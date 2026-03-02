Israel begins strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

On the night of March 2, the Israel Defense Forces began striking Hezbollah in Lebanon. This came after the terrorist group carried out an attack on Iranian territory.

IDF strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon: consequences

Sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel after rockets were launched from Lebanon at 01:05 on March 2.

Half an hour later, the IDF reported that the Israeli Air Force had intercepted the rocket, but several more had fallen in open areas. There was no information about casualties or damage.

A little later, the Israel Defense Forces announced that Hezbollah had launched the rocket at the country.

The IDF has begun striking targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah throughout Lebanon... in response to Hezbollah's rocket fire into Israel.

They emphasized that by opening fire on Israel, Hezbollah is acting on behalf of the Iranian regime, so the IDF will respond to the actions of the group's groups.

A little later, Hezbollah confirmed that it had carried out the rocket attack. The reason was called "revenge for the blood of the Supreme Leader of the Muslims, Ali Khamenei." They specified that during the attack they struck an air defense facility south of Haifa.

Israel also announced the start of an offensive campaign against the terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon. The operation could last several days. This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.