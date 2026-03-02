Israel begins strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Category
World
Publication date

Israel begins strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Lebanon
Читати українською
Source:  The Times of Israel

On the night of March 2, the Israel Defense Forces began striking Hezbollah in Lebanon. This came after the terrorist group carried out an attack on Iranian territory.

Points of attention

  • Israel Defense Forces have initiated strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon following a terrorist attack on Iranian territory.
  • The IDF intercepted rockets launched from Lebanon, with some causing damage in open areas.

IDF strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon: consequences

Sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel after rockets were launched from Lebanon at 01:05 on March 2.

Half an hour later, the IDF reported that the Israeli Air Force had intercepted the rocket, but several more had fallen in open areas. There was no information about casualties or damage.

A little later, the Israel Defense Forces announced that Hezbollah had launched the rocket at the country.

The IDF has begun striking targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah throughout Lebanon... in response to Hezbollah's rocket fire into Israel.

They emphasized that by opening fire on Israel, Hezbollah is acting on behalf of the Iranian regime, so the IDF will respond to the actions of the group's groups.

A little later, Hezbollah confirmed that it had carried out the rocket attack. The reason was called "revenge for the blood of the Supreme Leader of the Muslims, Ali Khamenei." They specified that during the attack they struck an air defense facility south of Haifa.

Israel also announced the start of an offensive campaign against the terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon. The operation could last several days. This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah. We are not just defending, we are now going on the offensive.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel strikes Iran and Lebanon — photos and video
Israel attacks Iran and Lebanon - what is known
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel carried out "very successful" strikes on Iranian leaders
Israel wants to destroy all the leaders of the Iranian regime
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel launched a large-scale strike on Iran's strategic air defense facilities
Israel Defense Forces
Israel

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?