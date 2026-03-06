Watch: Israel announces complete destruction of Khamenei's bunker

The Israeli Air Force completely destroyed the underground bunker of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the morning of February 6.
The Israeli Air Force successfully destroys Khamenei's underground bunker in Tehran, targeting the 'leadership complex' in the heart of the Iranian capital.
Nearly 50 Israeli Air Force fighters participated in the strike, dropping about 100 bombs on the facility, which served as a secure backup facility for high-ranking members of the Iranian regime.
IDF destroys Khamenei's bunker
The IDF statement said that nearly 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dropped about 100 bombs on the facility, which was located under Iran's "leadership complex" in Tehran, stretched across several streets and consisted of "multiple entrances and meeting rooms for high-ranking members of the Iranian terrorist regime."
They added that after Khamenei was killed in a strike on February 28, "the complex continued to be used by senior members of the Iranian regime."
Israeli military intelligence units, which are engaged in signals and visual reconnaissance, respectively, have been mapping the facility for many years, which allowed for a "precise" strike today, the IDF reported.
🎥 WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/Nw0tvvQMRX— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026
In total, since the start of the operation on February 28, the Israeli military has carried out several strikes on Iranian "leadership complex" facilities in Tehran.
Another strike on a nearby building killed eight senior Iranian officials. Several sites in the complex, including the office of the Iranian president and the headquarters of Iran's Supreme National Security Agency, were hit on Tuesday.
