Watch: Israel announces complete destruction of Khamenei's bunker
Category
World
Publication date

Watch: Israel announces complete destruction of Khamenei's bunker

Israel Defense Forces
IDF
Читати українською

The Israeli Air Force completely destroyed the underground bunker of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the morning of February 6.

Points of attention

  • The Israeli Air Force successfully destroys Khamenei's underground bunker in Tehran, targeting the 'leadership complex' in the heart of the Iranian capital.
  • Nearly 50 Israeli Air Force fighters participated in the strike, dropping about 100 bombs on the facility, which served as a secure backup facility for high-ranking members of the Iranian regime.

IDF destroys Khamenei's bunker

The IDF statement said that nearly 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dropped about 100 bombs on the facility, which was located under Iran's "leadership complex" in Tehran, stretched across several streets and consisted of "multiple entrances and meeting rooms for high-ranking members of the Iranian terrorist regime."

The underground bunker built under the complex was a secure backup facility for the war management of the leader, who was eliminated before he could use it.

They added that after Khamenei was killed in a strike on February 28, "the complex continued to be used by senior members of the Iranian regime."

Israeli military intelligence units, which are engaged in signals and visual reconnaissance, respectively, have been mapping the facility for many years, which allowed for a "precise" strike today, the IDF reported.

In total, since the start of the operation on February 28, the Israeli military has carried out several strikes on Iranian "leadership complex" facilities in Tehran.

In the first strike, the Israel Defense Forces killed Khamenei in his residence, which is part of the complex.

Another strike on a nearby building killed eight senior Iranian officials. Several sites in the complex, including the office of the Iranian president and the headquarters of Iran's Supreme National Security Agency, were hit on Tuesday.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel carried out "very successful" strikes on Iranian leaders
Israel wants to destroy all the leaders of the Iranian regime
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel launched a large-scale strike on Iran's strategic air defense facilities
Israel Defense Forces
Israel
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel begins strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?