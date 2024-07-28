Israel threatened Lebanon with war after Hezbollah struck the Golan

Israel has warned Lebanon of the threat of a "devastating war" after shelling a stadium in the Golan Heights. Israel stated that the condition for avoiding war is the disarmament and withdrawal of Hezbollah forces.

Israel threatened a "devastating for Lebanon" war

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Oren Marmorstein, emphasized that the Hezbollah group is responsible for yesterday's shelling of the stadium on the Golan Heights in the north of Israel.

The spokesman added that the missile that hit the stadium was Iranian.

Hezbollah — Iran's frontline outpost in Lebanon — carried out a massacre in Majdal Shams yesterday: the murder of innocent children and teenagers while they were playing football.



Saturday's massacre is the crossing of all red lines by Hezbollah. It is not an army fighting another army; rather, it is a terrorist organization that deliberately shoots at civilians, said the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Marmorstein said that "Israel will use its right and duty to act in self-defense and respond to the shelling."

He called for Iran and the groups it supports — Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis — to be fully held accountable, as well as to recognize the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and impose sanctions.

The only way the world can prevent a full-scale war, which would also be devastating for Lebanon, is to force Hezbollah to comply with Security Council Resolution 1701 (regarding disarmament and withdrawal of forces, ed.). Now is the last moment to do it diplomatically, the statement said.

What preceded it

On July 27, Israel announced an attack by Hezbollah on the stadium, which is located on the Golan Heights. According to the latest data, as a result of the attack, 12 children were killed, and more than 30 people were injured.

The Prime Minister of Israel ended his visit to the US and returned to Israel in connection with the attack. The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that Israel is preparing a response. On the night of July 28, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of strikes on Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon.

The Hezbollah group itself does not claim responsibility for the shelling.