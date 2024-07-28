Israel threatened Lebanon with war after Hezbollah struck the Golan

Israel has warned Lebanon of the threat of a "devastating war" after shelling a stadium in the Golan Heights. Israel stated that the condition for avoiding war is the disarmament and withdrawal of Hezbollah forces.
Points of attention
- Israel has warned Lebanon of a possible "destructive war" after Hezbollah fired at a stadium in the Golan Heights.
- A condition for avoiding war is the disarmament and withdrawal of the forces of the Hezbollah group, which Israel qualifies as a terrorist group.
- Israel demands the reaction of the international community to the actions of "Hezbollah", considering them terrorist.
Israel threatened a "devastating for Lebanon" war
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Oren Marmorstein, emphasized that the Hezbollah group is responsible for yesterday's shelling of the stadium on the Golan Heights in the north of Israel.
The spokesman added that the missile that hit the stadium was Iranian.
Hezbollah — Iran's frontline outpost in Lebanon — carried out a massacre in Majdal Shams yesterday: the murder of innocent children and teenagers while they were playing football.— Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) July 28, 2024
Hezbollah, the long arm of Iran, directed its fire at a civilian population. Hezbollah does not… pic.twitter.com/wlfYAufUpH
Marmorstein said that "Israel will use its right and duty to act in self-defense and respond to the shelling."
He called for Iran and the groups it supports — Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis — to be fully held accountable, as well as to recognize the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and impose sanctions.
What preceded it
On July 27, Israel announced an attack by Hezbollah on the stadium, which is located on the Golan Heights. According to the latest data, as a result of the attack, 12 children were killed, and more than 30 people were injured.
The Prime Minister of Israel ended his visit to the US and returned to Israel in connection with the attack. The head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that Israel is preparing a response. On the night of July 28, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of strikes on Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon.
The Hezbollah group itself does not claim responsibility for the shelling.
The White House called the attack on the Golan in northern Israel "terrible" and emphasized that it continues to support Israel.
More on the topic
