Israeli tanks hit civilians in Gaza, killing dozens

As journalists have learned, at least 59 people were killed and more than 200 civilians were injured when Israeli tanks opened fire on a crowd of people seeking food aid in Gaza.

IDF attacked civilians in Gaza

The attack took place on June 18 on a street in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

According to witnesses, Israeli tanks fired at least two shells into a crowd of thousands of people who had gathered on the main eastern road in the hope of receiving food from humanitarian aid trucks.

One of the men who managed to survive claims that the IDF allowed people to advance and forced everyone to gather in one location.

According to him, after that, tank shells started falling.

There are currently a lot of injured victims in Nasser Hospital — they are lying on the floor and in the corridors due to lack of space.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has already issued a statement on this matter.

According to its representatives, they are already checking the details of the incident: