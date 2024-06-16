According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), during June 15, the occupation army of the Russian Federation managed to advance in the districts of Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

What is happening on the eastern front

It is noted that during June 15, there were numerous claims that the Ukrainian military surrounded a group of approximately 400 Russian invaders in Vovchansk , Kharkiv Oblast , and also captured dozens of Russian soldiers.

However, ISW did not find confirmation of these statements.

According to Russian Telegram channels, the occupying army of the Russian Federation allegedly controls the area of the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk.

However, analysts also have no confirmation of these claims.

During June 15, the Russian occupiers continued their attacks in the area of Liptsi and Hlyboki and to the northeast of Kharkiv in the area of Vovchansk and Tikhoi, but without confirmed changes in the front line.

Analysts also recorded the advance of the Russian invaders to the southeast of Kupyansk.

According to geolocation data, Russian forces have recently advanced northwest of Berestovo.

In Donetsk region, during June 15, the occupying army continued its attacks in the Siversk area, but without any confirmed successes.

Also, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continued its offensive in the area of Chasovoy Yar without success.

According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during June 14-15, combat operations continued near Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka.

Analysts also draw attention to the recent advance of the Russian occupiers to the northwest of Avdiivka.

According to geolocation data, Russian troops have recently advanced to the southeast from and further into southern Sokil.

Russian troops also continued to advance northwest of Avdiyivka in the area of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovy, Novopokrovsky and Yevgenivka.

The offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to the west and southwest of Donetsk continued, but without confirmed changes to the front line.

The occupiers also continued their ground attacks west of Donetsk near Krasnohorivka and southwest of Donetsk near Pobeda, Sweetkoy and Vodyanyi.

On June 15, Russian troops continued ground shelling near the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, but there were no confirmed changes on the front line.

Russian troops also continued their ground attacks south of Velika Novosilka in the Staromayorsky and Urozhany areas.

What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine

Analysts note that during June 15, fighting continued in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region , but without confirmed changes in the front line.

Positional combat operations continued near Robotyny, Verbovoy and Malaya Tokmachka.

Positional battles also continued on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region on June 15, but without changes to the front line.

Positional battles continued near Krynyk, Cossack camps and on islands in the Dnieper delta.