According to the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, the department, together with Ukrainian banks, created "Diya.Karta" to facilitate the receipt of government payments.
Points of attention
- Diya.Karta simplifies the process of receiving government payments for Ukrainians, offering a single convenient tool for accessing various state aid programs.
- Owners of Diya.Karta cards can benefit from government programs such as eBook and eSupport, with plans to expand the list of services to include benefits for Ukrainian military personnel.
- The government's implementation of a pilot project in cooperation with Diya allows for the registration of multiple services and benefits for Ukrainian military, ranging from disability status to housing and communal benefits.
- The Diya.Karta card can be obtained from select Ukrainian banks, with more banks expected to join soon, providing easier access to state aid for citizens.
- With ongoing updates and expansions of government programs on Diya.Karta, Ukrainians can expect a more streamlined process for receiving targeted payments and assistance from the state.
How to easily receive assistance from the state through "Diya.Karta"
It is noted that currently, owners of "Diya.Karta" can already make the first payments under the state program "eBook", which provides for receiving 908 UAH for the purchase of Ukrainian books.
It is also planned to transfer payments under the “eSupport” program to the card, including payments for 2021-2023.
Also, by the end of the month, you will be able to receive another social payment on your new card. The number of government programs with funds for targeted payments will increase.
Such a card can already be issued at PrivatBank, A-Bank, Accordbank, Globus Bank and mono.
Mono cardholders can already see "Diya.Card" in the mobile application.
What is known about the latest updates to services and services in “Diya”?
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the start of the government's implementation of a pilot project that will allow for the registration of a number of services and benefits for the Ukrainian military using the "Diya" application.
In particular, military personnel will be able to issue the following with the help of “Diya”:
status of a person with a disability as a result of war;
- financial assistance to the wounded;
- assignment of a disability pension;
- provision of rehabilitation facilities;
- housing and communal benefits;
- services that the state provides to the families of fallen soldiers.
