According to the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, the department, together with Ukrainian banks, created "Diya.Karta" to facilitate the receipt of government payments.

How to easily receive assistance from the state through "Diya.Karta"

Instead of several different cards, there is one convenient tool. Later, you will no longer have to issue new cards every time to receive benefits or other government payments, explains Fedorov.

It is noted that currently, owners of "Diya.Karta" can already make the first payments under the state program "eBook", which provides for receiving 908 UAH for the purchase of Ukrainian books.

It is also planned to transfer payments under the “eSupport” program to the card, including payments for 2021-2023.

Also, by the end of the month, you will be able to receive another social payment on your new card. The number of government programs with funds for targeted payments will increase.

Such a card can already be issued at PrivatBank, A-Bank, Accordbank, Globus Bank and mono.

Over time, there will be more state programs with "colored" funds for targeted payments on Diya.Karta. The list of banks will also expand, currently three more are at the connection stage — we expect Bank Credit Dnipro, Sense, and Bank 3/4, — Fedorov emphasized.

Mono cardholders can already see "Diya.Card" in the mobile application.

What is known about the latest updates to services and services in “Diya”?

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the start of the government's implementation of a pilot project that will allow for the registration of a number of services and benefits for the Ukrainian military using the "Diya" application.

In particular, military personnel will be able to issue the following with the help of “Diya”: