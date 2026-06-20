"It was addressed to the Ukrainian people and army". Zelenskyy returned the Order of the White Eagle to Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the sending of the Order of the White Eagle to the President of Poland by mail and assured that Ukraine remains open to all meaningful formats of interaction with partners.

Zelenskyy returned the Order of the White Eagle to Poland

Zelensky wrote about this on social media.

The day before, the President of Poland noted that the Order of the White Eagle is not an ordinary award. It is a symbol of the highest trust of the Commonwealth. It signifies a special connection with the Polish state and a special gratitude of the people. Such a symbol requires not only merit, but also respect for the values that form the foundation of our community <…> We believed that the Order of the White Eagle was addressed to the Ukrainian people and our army in 2023. That is what was said then. Today I sent the Order to the President of Poland. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

If it is believed that this special symbol can remain with Catherine the Great, Benito Mussolini, and Gerhard Schroeder, then we in Ukraine will not argue with this. Share

At the same time, Zelensky thanked the Polish people for their support and cooperation, which plays a significant role in the struggle for independence from Russia. He emphasized that Ukraine never forgets solidarity and knows that cooperation between states and peoples in our region is one of the tangible guarantees of security for both Ukrainians and every neighboring state. And our country will continue to defend itself in this war, Zelensky emphasized.

And Ukrainians are doing everything in our power to prevent Europe from losing in this century. I am proud of our people and every Ukrainian soldier — millions of Ukrainian men and women who deserve unquestionable respect for the heroism shown by the Ukrainian people in defending themselves from Russian aggression.

Regarding further interaction with Poland, he emphasized that we will continue to be open to all meaningful formats of interaction in order to try to prevent different interpretations of the complex and painful pages of the past of our peoples and to ensure due respect for all innocent victims of the 20th century.