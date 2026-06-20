"It was addressed to the Ukrainian people and army". Zelenskyy returned the Order of the White Eagle to Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the sending of the Order of the White Eagle to the President of Poland by mail and assured that Ukraine remains open to all meaningful formats of interaction with partners.
Points of attention
- The return of the Order of the White Eagle by President Zelenskyy to Poland symbolizes mutual respect, gratitude, and the importance of strong relations between the two nations.
- Ukraine remains open to meaningful formats of interaction with partners, emphasizing the significance of cooperation and solidarity in the region for security and peace.
Zelenskyy returned the Order of the White Eagle to Poland
Zelensky wrote about this on social media.
At the same time, Zelensky thanked the Polish people for their support and cooperation, which plays a significant role in the struggle for independence from Russia. He emphasized that Ukraine never forgets solidarity and knows that cooperation between states and peoples in our region is one of the tangible guarantees of security for both Ukrainians and every neighboring state. And our country will continue to defend itself in this war, Zelensky emphasized.
And Ukrainians are doing everything in our power to prevent Europe from losing in this century. I am proud of our people and every Ukrainian soldier — millions of Ukrainian men and women who deserve unquestionable respect for the heroism shown by the Ukrainian people in defending themselves from Russian aggression.
Regarding further interaction with Poland, he emphasized that we will continue to be open to all meaningful formats of interaction in order to try to prevent different interpretations of the complex and painful pages of the past of our peoples and to ensure due respect for all innocent victims of the 20th century.
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