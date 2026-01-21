Italy has no intention of joining Trump's Peace Council

Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday that his country's joining the Peace Council proposed by US President Donald Trump to govern the Gaza Strip appears "problematic".

Speaking at an event in Rome, Giorgetti said "there are some concerns" about Italy's participation in Trump's initiative.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera, citing sources, reported that the country would not participate in the Peace Council, noting that membership in the initiative could violate the constitution.

According to the Italian constitution, the country can join international organizations that ensure "peace and justice among peoples" only "on equal terms with other states," which is incompatible with the supremacy of the US president in the Peace Council.

On January 22, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump is to lead the ceremony for the creation of the Peace Council. Share

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni, who has a warm relationship with the US president, is unlikely to attend the event, Reuters reports.

Invitations to join the Council have been extended to approximately 60 countries. Only a few of them, including Hungary, Azerbaijan, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan, have so far accepted the invitation without reservations.

On January 20, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, signed a document on the country's accession to the Peace Council at the invitation of American leader Donald Trump.

Trump invited Russia to join the organization.

According to the US president's plans, the Gaza Peace Council should be established under the broader umbrella of the Peace Council, for which US President Donald Trump is going to demand a billion dollars from states.