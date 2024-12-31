Italy provided 13 million euros for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector

On behalf of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Italy allocated 13 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine on December 31.
Points of attention
- Italy's allocation of 13 million euros demonstrates global solidarity and supports the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector in the face of attacks on infrastructure.
- The contribution from Italy will help stabilize electricity supplies for millions of war-affected Ukrainians and is crucial for the sustainability of Ukraine's energy sector.
- Italy's commitment to providing timely assistance highlights the Fund's importance in restoring energy systems damaged by the conflict, especially during this difficult time.
Italy supported the restoration of Ukrainian energy sector
At a time when attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are intensifying, this decision is an important step in efforts to restore energy systems damaged by the conflict.
With this contribution, Italy confirms its continued support for the sustainability of Ukraine's energy sector, also in view of the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine to be held in Rome next July.
Italy's commitment to the Fund comes at a crucial time, as attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure continue. The contribution also recognizes the Fund's ability to quickly provide the country with equipment that is desperately needed to restore energy supplies.
Even before the latest wave of attacks, Ukraine's energy sector had suffered significant damage, making international support even more urgent. Italy's donation is a sign of global solidarity and underlines the Fund's undoubted importance in providing timely and effective assistance to Ukraine's energy sector.
Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Italy
On December 16, the Italian Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of the tenth package of military aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of its fight against Russian aggression.
The list of materials that will be sent to Kyiv is confidential, as was the case with previous military aid packages to Ukraine.
He emphasized that work is currently underway to organize "a second peace conference, also with the participation of Russia, and with partners such as China, India, and Brazil."
