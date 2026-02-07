January 2026. Unmanned units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated almost 30 thousand Russian occupiers

Unmanned units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated almost 29.7 thousand Russian soldiers during January, which is more than Russia called up in a month.

This was announced by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, following the results of a monthly meeting on the development of unmanned systems, their performance of combat missions, and the application of new technologies in this area.

The current war for Ukraine's independence has become a competition of technologies, and in this competition, unmanned systems play a leading role. The winner will be the one who gains and implements a technological advantage on the battlefield. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He emphasized that "we are on the right track. In January, unmanned units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces reduced the Russian army by almost 29,700 servicemen - despite the fact that the enemy was able to recruit only 22,000 people in a month."

This is the difference we are striving for: to destroy more soldiers than Russia manages to field. This is the effectiveness of our air defenses, which, if further increased, will force Moscow to stop its war of aggression.

He recalled that during January, units of unmanned aerial systems hit 66.2 thousand Russian targets; ground robotic systems carried out almost a quarter more missions than in December; we continue to maintain a certain advantage in the use of FPV drones.

At the same time, in many areas of the BfS, the enemy, at least, is not far behind.

Thus, according to a report by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on the development of the Russian Federation's unmanned systems forces, this year the Russians planned to: increase the number of their UAS troops by 79 thousand people and increase the number of Russian unmanned forces to 165 thousand people.

The Russians have already adopted their own interceptor drones and are increasing their production, testing the Geran-4 and Geran-5 jets in combat, etc.