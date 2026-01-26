Syrsky announced increased pressure on the Russian army on the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky directions of the front
Syrsky announced increased pressure on the Russian army on the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky directions of the front

CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky
Russian troops are increasing pressure and bringing up reserves on the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky directions of the front.

  • Russian troops are intensifying pressure and deploying reserves on the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky front lines.
  • The operational situation in these areas is challenging, with over 400 combat clashes reported in the past week.
  • Ukraine's focus is on inflicting maximum losses on the enemy and dismantling its reserves to diminish its offensive capabilities.

Russia is raising reserves on the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky front lines

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

He noted that he is continuing work in the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky directions, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts.

According to Syrsky, the operational situation in these areas is difficult. In the past week alone, there have been about 400 combat clashes there.

The aggressor does not abandon attempts to break through, increases pressure and draws up reserves. Our key task is to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, destroy his reserves and consistently reduce his offensive potential.

Oleksandr Syrssky

Oleksandr Syrssky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

While working directly on the ground, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with unit commanders, analyze in detail the course of hostilities.

The Russians continue to use the tactic of advancing in small infantry groups. As Syrsky noted, their timely detection, containment, and destruction require constant monitoring of the battlefield, clear coordination of units, and flexible tactical decisions.

The general informed that special attention is being paid to strengthening unmanned systems units — primarily the use of strike drones to defeat the enemy, as well as the development of logistics involving robotic complexes.

