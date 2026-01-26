Syrsky announced increased pressure on the Russian army on the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky directions of the front

Russian troops are increasing pressure and bringing up reserves on the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky directions of the front.
Points of attention
- Russian troops are intensifying pressure and deploying reserves on the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky front lines.
- The operational situation in these areas is challenging, with over 400 combat clashes reported in the past week.
- Ukraine's focus is on inflicting maximum losses on the enemy and dismantling its reserves to diminish its offensive capabilities.
Russia is raising reserves on the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky front lines
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.
He noted that he is continuing work in the Pokrovsky and Ocheretinsky directions, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts.
According to Syrsky, the operational situation in these areas is difficult. In the past week alone, there have been about 400 combat clashes there.
While working directly on the ground, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with unit commanders, analyze in detail the course of hostilities.
The general informed that special attention is being paid to strengthening unmanned systems units — primarily the use of strike drones to defeat the enemy, as well as the development of logistics involving robotic complexes.
