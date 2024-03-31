Japan is building underground shelters on islands near Taiwan amid a military threat from China
Category
World
Publication date

Japan is building underground shelters on islands near Taiwan amid a military threat from China

underground shelters
Читати українською
Source:  The Asahi Shimbum

The Japanese authorities are building defense structures on islands near Taiwan in case of aggression by China and military actions on and around the island.

Japan is preparing for China's attack on Taiwan

In Japan, the construction of underground protective structures has already begun in case of Chinese aggression against Taiwan.

This was reported by The Asahi Shimbun.

The government has issued guidelines for the construction of underground storage facilities on remote islands in Okinawa Prefecture in case of a military crisis involving Taiwan.

The population of the country is preparing for the fact that they will have to stay in shelters for up to 2 weeks.

Government guidelines issued on March 29 said shelters would be built in five municipalities: Ishigaki, Miyakojima, Yonaguni, Taketomi and Tarama. These municipalities are located on remote islands, from where evacuation is possible only by plane or ship. All municipalities have drawn up evacuation plans in the event of a military conflict, shelters will be available for those who cannot leave in time.

However, leaders of some municipalities further away from the likely conflict zone complain that the preparations for military action allegedly put the Japanese at greater risk of being attacked if China follows through on its threats and attacks Taiwan.

China is actively preparing to invade Taiwan

China may attack Taiwan as early as 2027.

This was stated by the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, Bloomberg reports.

According to him, despite China's economic problems, its official defense budget has increased by 16% in recent years and amounted to more than 223 billion dollars.

The admiral added that in the three years since he took command, China's military has commissioned an additional 400 fighter jets and more than 20 large warships. Beijing has also doubled its arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles since 2020.

Everything points to the instruction of the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in a meeting with the army to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Bloomberg predicted the consequences of the war over Taiwan between China and the US
US Army
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US Admiral Aquilino predicts China's invasion of Taiwan in 2027
China
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Taiwan's MFA chief says Ukraine saves his country from Chinese invasion
Chinese army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?