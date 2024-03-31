Japan is building underground shelters on islands near Taiwan amid a military threat from China

The Japanese authorities are building defense structures on islands near Taiwan in case of aggression by China and military actions on and around the island.

Japan is preparing for China's attack on Taiwan

In Japan, the construction of underground protective structures has already begun in case of Chinese aggression against Taiwan.

This was reported by The Asahi Shimbun.

The government has issued guidelines for the construction of underground storage facilities on remote islands in Okinawa Prefecture in case of a military crisis involving Taiwan. Share

The population of the country is preparing for the fact that they will have to stay in shelters for up to 2 weeks.

Government guidelines issued on March 29 said shelters would be built in five municipalities: Ishigaki, Miyakojima, Yonaguni, Taketomi and Tarama. These municipalities are located on remote islands, from where evacuation is possible only by plane or ship. All municipalities have drawn up evacuation plans in the event of a military conflict, shelters will be available for those who cannot leave in time.

However, leaders of some municipalities further away from the likely conflict zone complain that the preparations for military action allegedly put the Japanese at greater risk of being attacked if China follows through on its threats and attacks Taiwan.

China is actively preparing to invade Taiwan

China may attack Taiwan as early as 2027.

This was stated by the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, Bloomberg reports.

According to him, despite China's economic problems, its official defense budget has increased by 16% in recent years and amounted to more than 223 billion dollars.

The admiral added that in the three years since he took command, China's military has commissioned an additional 400 fighter jets and more than 20 large warships. Beijing has also doubled its arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles since 2020.