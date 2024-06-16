For the past 9 months, the marine units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been holding a small bridgehead in Krynyky on the left bank of the Kherson region in extremely difficult conditions with numerous casualties.
How are the battles for Krynyk and why it is one of the most difficult confrontations in the war
According to the deputy commander of the 503rd Battalion of the 38th Marine Infantry Brigade, 27-year-old Major Serhiy Pedenka, the Russian occupiers cannot understand how the Ukrainian military manages to hold this patch of coastline.
He compared the confrontation in Krynky with one of the most disastrous landing campaigns in military history - the 1915 attempt to seize the Dardanelles on the territory of modern Turkey.
At that time, the Allied forces numbering almost 500,000 suffered losses of about 220,000 soldiers.
How the situation with the arrival of weapons from the USA has changed
He and his men had received amphibious training under the Royal Marines in Portsmouth, but no amount of training could fully prepare them for the reality of dozens of enemy drones flying overhead.
It is emphasized that evacuation through the Dnipro is carried out only in extreme cases.
Pedenko noted that crossing the river is extremely dangerous.
According to Pedenka, thanks to the arrival of American weapons to the front line, the number of enemy aerial bombs dropped on the positions of the Ukrainian military has decreased from 80 per day to four.
However, the military warns that the key problem remains the small number of shelters still surviving.
