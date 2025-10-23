Journalists Olena Gubanova and Yevgeny Karmazin died in Kramatorsk due to a Russian drone attack

Freedom TV journalist Olena Gubanova and cameraman Yevgeny Karmazin were killed in a Russian attack on a civilian car in Kramatorsk by a Lancet drone.
Russian drone kills two Ukrainian journalists in Donetsk region
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.
The journalists were in a car at a gas station when they were hit. Special correspondent Oleksandr Kolychev survived, but was taken to the hospital, the website of the TV channel "Dim" reported.
The information about the journalists' deaths was also confirmed on the Freedom TV channel. Host Yuriy Kulinych said that Olena and Yevhen worked in "the hottest spots in the Donetsk region" and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.
The Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reacted to the attack on journalists in Kramatorsk.
Olena Gubanova (creative pseudonym — Olena Gramova) was born in 1982 in Yenakiieve, Donetsk region. Since her student years, she worked in journalism. After graduating from university, she was a presenter on radio "Melodia", later — on regional television.
Yevgeny Karmazin was born in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Since 2022, he has worked as an operator for Ukrainian state foreign broadcasting channels. Yevgeny was 33 years old.
