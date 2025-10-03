French journalist Lallikan killed near Druzhkivka in Russian drone attack
French journalist Lallikan killed near Druzhkivka in Russian drone attack

Russia continues to target civilians. French photojournalist Anthony Lallican was killed in a drone strike in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • French journalist Anthony Lallican was killed near Druzhkivka in a Russian drone attack, prompting condemnation from French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
  • Russia violated international humanitarian law by targeting a journalist with the word 'PRESS' on his bulletproof vest, highlighting the continued deliberate targeting of journalists by the Russian army.

Russians killed French journalist Lallican with a drone

This is reported by the 4th separate heavy mechanized brigade.

The Russians carried out a targeted strike with an FPV drone early on Friday morning, October 3. Working with Antoni Lallikan was Kyiv Independent journalist and photographer Hryhoriy Ivanchenko. He was injured and is currently in stable condition.

The fighters of the 4th brigade emphasized that both journalists were wearing personal protective equipment, and their bulletproof vests had the inscription "PRESS".

The enemy has once again cynically violated the norms of International Humanitarian Law. This fact once again confirms the treachery and cruelty of the enemy army.

French President Emmanuel Macron has already reacted to the journalist's death. He noted that he learned with deep sadness about his death from a Russian drone strike.

I express my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and all his colleagues who, risking their lives, inform us and bear witness to the reality of war.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga also expressed his condolences. He emphasized that the Russians had struck him with a UAV, despite the clear visual marking "PRESS" on his vest.

Russia continues to deliberately target journalists, which is a horrific crime and a violation of international humanitarian law. We will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

Lallikan first came to document Russia's aggression in Ukraine in March 2022, said Serhiy Tomilenko, head of the National Union of Ukrainian Journalists. Since then, he has returned here repeatedly, starting a long-term project about the lives of the residents of the Donetsk region.

The photojournalist had military accreditation from the Hans Lucas agency, which cooperates with well-known French media.

Anthony Lallican became the third French journalist killed by Russia during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

