Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk died on the Zaporizhzhia front line
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk died on the Zaporizhzhia front line

Borovyk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On September 11, Major Oleksandr Borovik died at the front while performing a combat mission.

Points of attention

  • Major Oleksandr Borovyk tragically passed away at the front line on September 11 while carrying out a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft.
  • The incident occurred in the Zaporizhia direction, and the aviation community mourns the loss of this brave pilot.

Aviation Major Oleksandr Borovyk died at the front

We are sad to announce that on September 11, 2025, at about 1:30 p.m., in the Zaporizhia direction, while performing a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft, our comrade, a pilot of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Major Oleksandr Mykolayovych Borovik, born on April 19, 1995, died.

The tragedy was reported to the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade.

The causes and circumstances of the death of the Ukrainian pilot are being investigated.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pilot 1st Class Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko was killed in an air battle
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the death of Maksym Ustymenko?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Colonel of the AFU and combat pilot Konstantin "Kamikadze" Oborin died at the front
Oborin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
MiG-29 fighter pilot Sergey Bondar died
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine lost another pilot

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?