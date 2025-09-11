Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk died on the Zaporizhzhia front line

On September 11, Major Oleksandr Borovik died at the front while performing a combat mission.
Points of attention
- Major Oleksandr Borovyk tragically passed away at the front line on September 11 while carrying out a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft.
- The incident occurred in the Zaporizhia direction, and the aviation community mourns the loss of this brave pilot.
Aviation Major Oleksandr Borovyk died at the front
The tragedy was reported to the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade.
The causes and circumstances of the death of the Ukrainian pilot are being investigated.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-