Julie Davis arrives in Kyiv to head US embassy in Ukraine

On May 5, the US Chargé d'Affaires ai to Ukraine Julie Davis arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the US Embassy.

We are pleased to welcome Chargé d'Affaires ai to Ukraine Julie S. Davis to Kyiv.

The embassy added that after signing the historic Agreement on the Establishment of an Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, "Ambassador Davis arrived in Ukraine at a critical time to continue the implementation of President Trump's policy aimed at ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine."

Julie Davis is a Senior Diplomat and Presidential Award recipient. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina and her master's degree from Princeton University.

Davis is fluent in Russian and French. Prior to her appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus, she served as the U.S. Special Envoy to Belarus, becoming the first U.S. ambassador to the country since 2008.

She previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western European and European Union Affairs and Deputy Permanent Representative to NATO. Her career also included various positions at NATO Headquarters and at U.S. embassies in Georgia, Ukraine, and Russia, as well as on the National Security Council and other divisions of the State Department.

Davis was recently appointed as the US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Ukraine.