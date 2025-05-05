Julie Davis arrives in Kyiv to head US embassy in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Julie Davis arrives in Kyiv to head US embassy in Ukraine

Davis
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 5, the US Chargé d'Affaires ai to Ukraine Julie Davis arrived in Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Julie Davis has been appointed as the US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine, underscoring the importance of cooperation between the two countries.
  • She brings a wealth of experience in international relations, having served in various countries such as Belarus, Cyprus, and Georgia.

US diplomat Julie Davis arrives in Kyiv

This was reported by the press service of the US Embassy.

We are pleased to welcome Chargé d'Affaires ai to Ukraine Julie S. Davis to Kyiv.

The embassy added that after signing the historic Agreement on the Establishment of an Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, "Ambassador Davis arrived in Ukraine at a critical time to continue the implementation of President Trump's policy aimed at ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine."

Julie Davis is a Senior Diplomat and Presidential Award recipient. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina and her master's degree from Princeton University.

Davis is fluent in Russian and French. Prior to her appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus, she served as the U.S. Special Envoy to Belarus, becoming the first U.S. ambassador to the country since 2008.

She previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western European and European Union Affairs and Deputy Permanent Representative to NATO. Her career also included various positions at NATO Headquarters and at U.S. embassies in Georgia, Ukraine, and Russia, as well as on the National Security Council and other divisions of the State Department.

Davis was recently appointed as the US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink resigns — insiders learn the reason
What is known about Brink's resignation?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Former US ambassador calls Trump's fatal mistake regarding Russia
Trump chose the wrong path
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU Ambassador speaks out about one of the most horrific war crimes committed by the Russian Federation
EU Ambassador Condemns Russian Terror

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?