Julie Davis arrives in Kyiv to head US embassy in Ukraine

On May 5, the US Chargé d'Affaires ai to Ukraine Julie Davis arrived in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Julie Davis has been appointed as the US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine, underscoring the importance of cooperation between the two countries.
- She brings a wealth of experience in international relations, having served in various countries such as Belarus, Cyprus, and Georgia.
US diplomat Julie Davis arrives in Kyiv
This was reported by the press service of the US Embassy.
The embassy added that after signing the historic Agreement on the Establishment of an Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, "Ambassador Davis arrived in Ukraine at a critical time to continue the implementation of President Trump's policy aimed at ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine."
Julie Davis is a Senior Diplomat and Presidential Award recipient. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina and her master's degree from Princeton University.
Davis is fluent in Russian and French. Prior to her appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus, she served as the U.S. Special Envoy to Belarus, becoming the first U.S. ambassador to the country since 2008.
Davis was recently appointed as the US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Ukraine.
