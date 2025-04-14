"Justifies Putin's actions". Zelenskyy harshly criticized Vance

Vice President J.D. Vance is unaware of what is really happening in Ukraine and is using the same phrases that have previously been used by the Russians, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with 60 Minutes.

Zelenskyy harshly criticized Vance for pro-Russian narratives

As Zelenskyy explained, during meetings between Ukraine and US representatives, Kyiv has to "make excuses for something you never did."

This is a reality shift that I don't want to play.

According to him, Vance has repeatedly stated that Russians are also supposedly suffering because of the war, dying, and that it is not a fact that Russia started the war.

We didn't attack, that's the first thing. It seems to me that Vice President Vance is somehow justifying Putin's actions. I tried to explain to him that there is no middle ground here, there is an aggressor and there is a victim. The Russians are the aggressor, we are the victim. Everyone understands that. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that there were also signals that Putin had come to lands that allegedly are not Ukrainian because "Russians live there".