"Justifies Putin's actions". Zelenskyy harshly criticized Vance

Vice President J.D. Vance is unaware of what is really happening in Ukraine and is using the same phrases that have previously been used by the Russians, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with 60 Minutes.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy criticizes Vice President Vance for using pro-Russian narratives and justifying Putin's actions.
- Zelenskyy highlights that Vance does not understand the real situation in Ukraine, leading to misunderstandings in international discussions.
- The Ukrainian President emphasizes the clear distinction between aggressors and victims in the conflict, asserting that Russia is the aggressor while Ukraine is the victim.
Zelenskyy harshly criticized Vance for pro-Russian narratives
As Zelenskyy explained, during meetings between Ukraine and US representatives, Kyiv has to "make excuses for something you never did."
This is a reality shift that I don't want to play.
According to him, Vance has repeatedly stated that Russians are also supposedly suffering because of the war, dying, and that it is not a fact that Russia started the war.
Zelenskyy noted that there were also signals that Putin had come to lands that allegedly are not Ukrainian because "Russians live there".
