Kazakhstan receives data from Azerbaijan Airlines black boxes from Brazil
Source:  Radio Svoboda

The Brazilian Air Force Laboratory has provided Kazakh investigators with flight recorder data from the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed on December 25 near Aktau.

Points of attention

  • The Brazilian Air Force Laboratory has transferred to Kazakhstan data from the "black boxes" of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed near Aktau.
  • The Kazakh authorities decided to send the recorders to Brazil to decrypt the data, since this country is the manufacturer of the Embraer aircraft.
  • The President of Azerbaijan has demanded that Russia punish those responsible for the crash of an Azerbaijani plane and stressed the importance of transparency and humanity in the investigation.
  • 38 people died in a plane crash involving an Embraer aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, which was en route from Baku to Grozny.

Brazil transfers data from crashed plane's black boxes to Kazakhstan

As noted, representatives of the Brazilian laboratory reported that on January 6, they completed the decoding of data from the Embraer aircraft's flight recorders, including cockpit recordings.

Earlier, after the plane crash, the Kazakh authorities announced that the recorders would be sent to Brazil, since this country is the manufacturer of the aircraft.

This decision was made against the backdrop of statements by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who accused Russia of trying to "hide" the true cause of the tragedy.

Aliyev demands punishment of Russians responsible for Azerbaijani plane crash

"I can say with confidence that the blame for the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in this disaster (the plane crash in Aktau — ed.) lies with representatives of the Russian Federation. We demand justice, punishment of the guilty, transparency and humanity," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the decoding of the plane's black boxes is currently underway.

"I believe that in the near future we will receive preliminary results, and the full picture of this tragedy will become clear. This will be an important step in the investigation of the disaster and bringing those responsible to justice," Aliyev emphasized.

On December 25, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The accident killed 38 people.

