Kazakhstan receives data from Azerbaijan Airlines black boxes from Brazil

The Brazilian Air Force Laboratory has provided Kazakh investigators with flight recorder data from the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed on December 25 near Aktau.
As noted, representatives of the Brazilian laboratory reported that on January 6, they completed the decoding of data from the Embraer aircraft's flight recorders, including cockpit recordings.
Earlier, after the plane crash, the Kazakh authorities announced that the recorders would be sent to Brazil, since this country is the manufacturer of the aircraft.
This decision was made against the backdrop of statements by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who accused Russia of trying to "hide" the true cause of the tragedy.
Aliyev demands punishment of Russians responsible for Azerbaijani plane crash
The President of Azerbaijan noted that the decoding of the plane's black boxes is currently underway.
On December 25, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The accident killed 38 people.
