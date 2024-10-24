Kazakhstan refuses to help the aggressor country of Russia to circumvent the imposed Western sanctions.

What is known about Kazakhstan's refusal to help Russia circumvent Western sanctions

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Roman Vasylenko, his country refused to introduce its own sanctions against Russia and does not support the sanctions of other countries, but opposes the use of its own territory to circumvent Western anti-Russian sanctions.

Kazakhstan has not imposed sanctions against Russia, and Kazakhstan has not joined the sanctions against Russia. At the same time, we do not want our territory to be used to circumvent sanctions, Vasylenko emphasized. Share

He noted that Kazakhstan's position is well known and supported by both Russia and Western countries.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan also added that his country is taking all necessary measures to prevent the mechanisms of bypassing Western anti-Russian sanctions in order not to fall under secondary sanctions.

Vladimir Putin and Kasym-Jomart Tokayev

He also noted that there are "no problems" in the bilateral relations between Astana and Moscow, but there are "different issues", as the relations between the two neighboring states are "very diverse".

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said that Astana does not support anti-Russian sanctions, but adheres to them "because it is beneficial from an economic point of view."

We have a small economy, naturally, we cannot withstand the pressure of sanctions, — explains Zhumangarin. Share

What is known about Kazakhstan's position regarding the war launched by Russia against Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit on September 16. One of the topics of his conversation with the President of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Zhomart Tokaev, was Russia's war against Ukraine.

Commenting on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, Tokayev said that "Russia is invincible" and that a further war would allegedly lead to consequences for the whole world.

In his opinion, a good chance to achieve at least a truce was lost with the refusal to conclude the Istanbul Agreement.