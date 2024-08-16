The authorities of Kazakhstan have announced a review of their own position regarding compliance with the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia.
- Kazakhstan has decided not to comply with Western anti-Russian sanctions to protect its economy and companies, focusing on finding more profitable ways to export goods.
- The refusal to comply with the sanctions is driven by the need to avoid severe economic impacts and protect Kazakh producers from trade bans that could hinder their operations.
- Kremlin's appeal for gasoline supply from Kazakhstan due to Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries highlights the strategic partnership between the two countries.
- Despite refusing to fully comply with Western sanctions, Kazakhstan maintains major restrictions to prevent negative consequences for its economy.
- The negotiation between Kazakhstan and Russia for gasoline supply signifies a strategic cooperation that aims to address Russia's urgent need for fuel reserves.
What is known about the reasons for Kazakhstan's refusal to comply with Western anti-Russian sanctions
He noted that his country "will not blindly follow the sanctions" if they hinder Kazakh companies.
According to analysts, the change in Kazakhstan's position is dictated by the desire to find more profitable ways to export its goods.
Zhumangarin also noted that his country did not support the ban on the sale of ball bearings to Russia.
At the same time, experts have long drawn attention to the fact that they are one of the so-called "high-priority" military goods necessary for the defense industry of the Russian Federation.
At the same time, Astana made it clear that it will continue to adhere to the main restrictions, because the country will not survive if it itself falls under sanctions.
What is known about Russia's appeal for aid to Kazakhstan
The American Institute for the Study of War has come to the conclusion that the Kremlin is forced to seek help from Kazakhstan due to powerful strikes by Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries.
Everything is so serious that Putin's team began actively negotiating with its allies regarding the supply of gasoline.
According to Reuters, Moscow has asked Kazakhstan to create an "emergency reserve" of 100,000 metric tons of gasoline for it.
Another anonymous source claims that Kazakhstan and Russia have already reached an agreement that will allow the Russian Federation to use Kazakhstan's gasoline reserves. However, it was not possible to find out about the volume of these stocks.
