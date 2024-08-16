The authorities of Kazakhstan have announced a review of their own position regarding compliance with the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia.

What is known about the reasons for Kazakhstan's refusal to comply with Western anti-Russian sanctions

‎We will not allow our own producers to be banned from trade, - said Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin Share

He noted that his country "will not blindly follow the sanctions" if they hinder Kazakh companies.

According to analysts, the change in Kazakhstan's position is dictated by the desire to find more profitable ways to export its goods.

Zhumangarin also noted that his country did not support the ban on the sale of ball bearings to Russia.

At the same time, experts have long drawn attention to the fact that they are one of the so-called "high-priority" military goods necessary for the defense industry of the Russian Federation.

Flags of Kazakhstan and Russia

At the same time, Astana made it clear that it will continue to adhere to the main restrictions, because the country will not survive if it itself falls under sanctions.

What is known about Russia's appeal for aid to Kazakhstan

The American Institute for the Study of War has come to the conclusion that the Kremlin is forced to seek help from Kazakhstan due to powerful strikes by Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries.

Everything is so serious that Putin's team began actively negotiating with its allies regarding the supply of gasoline.

According to Reuters, Moscow has asked Kazakhstan to create an "emergency reserve" of 100,000 metric tons of gasoline for it.

Another anonymous source claims that Kazakhstan and Russia have already reached an agreement that will allow the Russian Federation to use Kazakhstan's gasoline reserves. However, it was not possible to find out about the volume of these stocks.