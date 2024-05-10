Kharkiv officials open new underground school

The first underground school built from scratch will open in Kharkiv in the coming days. Almost 900 children will be able to study in the institution.
What is known about the opening of an underground school in Kharkiv
This is the first school to be built underground, rather than opened on sites that already existed in the metro. Its construction was quite difficult, as it required obtaining many permits.
The school was built within six months. The cost of the facility is UAH 58.8 million.
The new school has 20 modern classrooms where children will study. The rooms are so bright and cosy that it does not feel like they are located underground.
The new school was visited by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who stressed that there is no longer any free space in the school. ‘For the next academic year, all places in the underground school are also taken.
How do people abroad react to the underground school?
The educational institution was also visited by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger. He emphasised that Kharkiv is under constant shelling by the Russian army, which destroys and destroys civilian infrastructure and private houses.
He added that Kharkiv residents have the right to live in peace, Kharkiv children have the right to go to school without hindrance, and the city of Kharkiv has the right to security and normalcy.
Germany is also actively involved in the reconstruction of Kharkiv and the region, assisting in the restoration of infrastructure and providing resources to strengthen air defence in Ukraine as a whole.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-