Kharkiv officials open new underground school

The first underground school built from scratch will open in Kharkiv in the coming days. Almost 900 children will be able to study in the institution.

What is known about the opening of an underground school in Kharkiv

This is the first school to be built underground, rather than opened on sites that already existed in the metro. Its construction was quite difficult, as it required obtaining many permits.

The school was built within six months. The cost of the facility is UAH 58.8 million.

The new school has 20 modern classrooms where children will study. The rooms are so bright and cosy that it does not feel like they are located underground.

The new school was visited by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who stressed that there is no longer any free space in the school. ‘For the next academic year, all places in the underground school are also taken.

That is why we need to build such schools. We also need modern air defence systems so that we don't have to build such schools. It is very important that our children have the opportunity to study in normal, real schools, and we are not forced to build underground schools. Ihor Terekhova Mayor of Kharkiv

How do people abroad react to the underground school?

The educational institution was also visited by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger. He emphasised that Kharkiv is under constant shelling by the Russian army, which destroys and destroys civilian infrastructure and private houses.

Russia is terrorising families and children. I think its intention is clear: Russia wants to turn Kharkiv into a ghost town. It is afraid of Kharkiv, because in fact the city is a symbol of Ukrainian independence and freedom for Russia. That is why Kharkiv has a special meaning for Germany, and that is why we will take care of it as well. The bravery of this city amazes us all, the ambassador said. Share

He added that Kharkiv residents have the right to live in peace, Kharkiv children have the right to go to school without hindrance, and the city of Kharkiv has the right to security and normalcy.