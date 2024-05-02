Ukrainian Khortytsia military unit assesses situation in Berdychiv area

According to Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) retreated to protected positions west of the town of Berdychiv in the Donetsk region.
What is known about the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Berdychiv
Voloshyn noted that the Ukrainian military moved to more protected positions west of Berdychiv, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka.
According to him, such minor retreats are of no tactical importance.
The decision to move to other prepared positions was made in order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian military personnel.
Voloshyn emphasised that the retreat of the AFU units does not mean the capture of Berdychiv by the Russian occupiers.
What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar
In a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, Nazar Voloshyn noted that the Russian occupiers continue to make assaults to break through to Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut and nearby settlements.
According to the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, a fierce struggle for control over logistics routes is currently underway.
He added that the command of the Kremlin invaders does not count losses in personnel or military equipment.
Voloshyn stressed that the Russian occupiers are trying to outflank the town through Bohdanivka and Ivanivske.
The spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit noted that the Russian army war criminals have increased the number of "meaty" assaults.
During the daytime, mobile fire groups on golf carts, ATVs, and cross-country motorcycles are sent to attack.
However, the enemy cannot achieve tactical success in these areas.
At the same time, the occupiers are attempting to reach the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas border in order to continue their offensive towards Kramatorsk.
Voloshyn stressed that the information about the alleged breakthrough of war criminals from the Russian army to the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal is not true.
He noted that a fierce struggle for control over logistics routes is currently underway.
According to Voloshyn, on 1 of May, four enemy assaults were made on the town of Chasiv Yar, and only one on Thursday morning.
In general, the enemy conducted 10 to 15 attacks per day in the Chasiv Yar area near Bilohorivka, where the occupiers are deploying additional personnel and completing regrouping.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-