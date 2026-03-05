Kim Jong-un dreams of a dozen new DPRK-made destroyers
Kim Jong-un dreams of a dozen new DPRK-made destroyers

Читати українською
Source:  KCNA

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has instructed shipbuilding industry officials to build two destroyers a year and continue work on equipping the Navy with nuclear weapons.

Points of attention

  • Kim Jong-un has ordered the construction of two destroyers per year to increase DPRK's defense capabilities.
  • The national defense development plan aims to boost the country's maritime offensive potential.

Kim Jong-un ordered the construction of 2 destroyers per year

"Every year during the new five-year plan (until 2030 — ed.), we must build two surface warships of the same or higher class," Kim said during an inspection of the tests of a new destroyer in the Yellow Sea near the city of Nampo.

The North Korean ruler emphasized that the country allegedly has sufficient human and industrial potential to implement such a task.

The submarine and surface forces of our Navy will rapidly increase, their armament with nuclear weapons will continue, and all this will allow us to obtain a powerful naval offensive potential.

According to Kim, all countries that express concerns about North Korea's growing "defense capabilities" are its enemies.

North Korea

The implementation of the national defense development plan for the next five years will be through another transformation of our armed forces. We will guarantee the protection of national sovereignty not with words, but with real actions.

