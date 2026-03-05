Kim Jong-un dreams of a dozen new DPRK-made destroyers

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has instructed shipbuilding industry officials to build two destroyers a year and continue work on equipping the Navy with nuclear weapons.

Kim Jong-un ordered the construction of 2 destroyers per year

"Every year during the new five-year plan (until 2030 — ed.), we must build two surface warships of the same or higher class," Kim said during an inspection of the tests of a new destroyer in the Yellow Sea near the city of Nampo.

The North Korean ruler emphasized that the country allegedly has sufficient human and industrial potential to implement such a task.

The submarine and surface forces of our Navy will rapidly increase, their armament with nuclear weapons will continue, and all this will allow us to obtain a powerful naval offensive potential. Share

According to Kim, all countries that express concerns about North Korea's growing "defense capabilities" are its enemies.

