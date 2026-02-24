Kim Jong-un has tasked his child with controlling North Korea's nuclear weapons

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has ordered his teenage daughter to run his country's Missile Directorate. What's important to understand is that she is the one who controls Pyongyang's nuclear forces. The girl's name is Kim Ju-ae, and she is only 13 years old.

Kim Jong-un has made a new absurd decision

Journalists have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that 13-year-old Kim Ju-ae quite often accompanies the North Korean dictator during public appearances, as well as at missile test sites.

There is a high probability that she is the favorite to become the supreme leader after Kim Jong-un.

If this does happen, it would mark a historical departure from the dynastic tradition that favored male heirs.