Kim Jong-un has tasked his child with controlling North Korea's nuclear weapons
Kim Jong-un has tasked his child with controlling North Korea's nuclear weapons

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has ordered his teenage daughter to run his country's Missile Directorate. What's important to understand is that she is the one who controls Pyongyang's nuclear forces. The girl's name is Kim Ju-ae, and she is only 13 years old.

  • The decision to involve Kim Ju-ae in military affairs at such a young age has sparked concerns about her ability to effectively manage a complex and dangerous arsenal of nuclear weapons.
  • The appointment of Kim Ju-ae to a key military position highlights Kim Jong-un's efforts to consolidate power within his family and ensure the continuity of his regime amid internal and external pressures.

Journalists have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that 13-year-old Kim Ju-ae quite often accompanies the North Korean dictator during public appearances, as well as at missile test sites.

There is a high probability that she is the favorite to become the supreme leader after Kim Jong-un.

If this does happen, it would mark a historical departure from the dynastic tradition that favored male heirs.

The move was intended to prepare her for command of the Korean People's Army, and she is reportedly already being instructed by generals, and in some cases even giving orders, rather than Jang Jang-ha, who has officially held the position of director of the Missile Directorate since late 2023.

