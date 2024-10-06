Kim Jong Un is preparing for war with South Korea

Western journalists have drawn attention to the strange behavior of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, his statements and recent decisions. They concluded that Kim might be preparing to invade South Korea.

North Korea is strengthening ties with China

The DPRK and the People's Republic of China recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Against this background, they promised to strengthen cooperation.

Xi Jinping emphasized the "great importance" of relations between the countries, and also added that Beijing is ready to "write a new chapter" in relations with its neighbor.

According to the North Korean dictator, he intends to "resolutely strive" to develop cooperation with China, "as required by the new era."

Journalists have not yet managed to find out what exactly is meant by the "new era".

Despite this, the publication notes that North Korea has begun a fundamental review of its attitude toward South Korea. This is an extremely alarming sign.

What is known about North Korea's intentions towards South Korea

According to journalists, North Korea intends to revise its constitution in order to remove from it the declared goal of peaceful unification with South Korea.

In addition, it is indicated that Kim wants to redefine the status of the border between the two Koreas. Already on October 7, he will officially convene a parliamentary session to discuss these amendments.

According to Western analysts, all this can lead to an escalation of tensions on the peninsula.

Back in January, Kim Jong-un called for constitutional changes to see South Korea as the "main enemy" and that North Korea should plan to "occupy, subjugate and retake" South Korea in the event of war. Share

Kim Yul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies at South Korea's Kyungnam University, believes that Kim Jong-un can use the trump card of nuclear weapons in attempts to forcefully unify the peninsula.