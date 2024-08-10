King Charles III addressed the British amid protests in the country

The King of Great Britain, Charles III, is calling for understanding among the citizens of the country against the background of anti-immigrant protests with riots that have not subsided for a week.

Charles III reacted to the events in Britain

According to journalists, the king's address was announced by the spokesman of the Buckingham Palace.

What is important to understand is that this was the king's first public reaction to recent events.

The day before, he also held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the leadership of the police.

Against the backdrop of protests and riots, Charles III called for mutual respect and understanding.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to the police and emergency services, as well as how communities responded to the "aggression and criminal actions of a few".

His Majesty remains hopeful that the common values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite our country, the spokesman said.

What you need to know about the riots in Britain

On the afternoon of August 4, protests and riots erupted in Great Britain against the background of the death of three girls after an attack by a minor during a dance workshop.

Netizens were enraged by the information that the suspect in the attack was a radical Muslim migrant.

However, it later turned out that it was a fake.

Police said the suspect, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, was born in Britain, but that did not stop the unrest.

Protests by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim demonstrators flared up in many cities across the country.

Sometimes they even result in violence, arson and looting.